King Charles takes a hit in crucial update

King Charles III is yet to fully win over Britons as he still faces an uphill battle to receive the widespread admiration his late mother Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed.

Despite the 76-year-old monarch is prioritising his royal duties while risking health following his cancer treatment, a recent poll reveals he still hasn't attained the same level of admiration from the British public as his predecessor.

The late Queen, who ruled from 1952 to 2022, has been revealed as Britain's most popular monarch since 1066, according to a new YouGov survey. She has received an overwhelming 82% approval rating from the British public.

As per the new polls, only 8% of respondents expressed an unfavourable view of Prince William and Harry's grandmother in the comprehensive poll, which examined public attitudes towards 43 rulers of England and Britain spanning nearly a millennium.

Queen Victoria emerged as the second most popular monarch in British history, with 62% of Britons holding a favourable opinion. Only 12% expressed negative views towards the Victorian-era ruler, whose reign was so significant it defined an entire age.

George VI secured third place when considering net favourability scores, achieving +39 with 48% positive views compared to just 9% negative.

King Charles III holds a more complex position in the rankings, with 57% of Britons viewing him favourably. However, his relatively high negative rating of 30% impacts his overall standing in the survey.