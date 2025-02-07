Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Angelina Jolie gushes about first husband Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie on ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie may have moved on from her past marriages, but she still shares a strong bond with her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller.

On Wednesday, February 7, the 49-year-old actress attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she received the Maltin Modern Master Award.

During an in-depth conversation with film critic Leonard Maltin, Jolie reflected on her career, including her early days in Hollywood and her time working on the 1995 film Hackers, where she first met Miller.

“I was just saying to somebody, it’s really funny because I think you’re starting with Hackers, right?” Jolie said at the festival, per People.

She continued, “Yeah, it’s Jonny. I just talked to him. I love that — I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people.”

After the festival played a clip from Hackers, Jolie expressed her appreciation for the film and her friendship with Miller.

“Amazing. It’s so nice to see it. Actually, it’s funny, I don’t really watch my own films, and so I [don’t] think I’ve seen it since the premiere. But I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age and I’m so happy.”

Jolie and Miller tied the knot in March 1996, but their marriage ended in February 1999, with their divorce being finalized in 2000. Shortly after, Jolie married Billy Bob Thornton, a union that lasted from 2000 to 2003.

Though her high-profile marriage to Brad Pitt ended on less amicable terms, Jolie’s enduring connection with Miller highlights a different kind of post-divorce relationship—one built on mutual respect and lasting friendship.