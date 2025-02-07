Drew Barrymore gushes over on-screen romance with Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore on on-screen intimacy with Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore can’t do anything but gush over her on-screen “chemistry” with Adam Sandler.

The actress celebrated her longstanding onscreen partnership with Adam Sandler, emphasizing that their connection goes beyond typical Hollywood love stories.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 49-year-old actress and talk show host revealed that Sandler remains her favorite onscreen kiss.

The duo has starred together in three romantic comedies: The Wedding Singer (1998), 50 First Dates (2004), and Blended (2014).

Barrymore explained that their bond comes from something deeper than romantic chemistry.

"I mean, I love that Adam Sandler and I are so platonic," she shared. "We never dated, his wife Jackie is my dear friend."

She further said that about their unique dynamic, saying, "But I love being in films with him because I think we're representing something bigger than hot, sexual chemistry. We're representing true admiration of another person."

Their first collaboration came with The Wedding Singer. They reunited six years later for 50 First Dates. The pair's third film, Blended, followed two single parents navigating an awkward blind date.

Beyond their work on screen, the two actors have remained close friends for decades. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2024, Barrymore expressed how much they still stay in touch.

"We're so close. We text all the time. We see each other. We text," she said.