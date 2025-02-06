'One Direction' members ashamed of 'reasons they fell out' post Liam Payne death

Liam Payne's death turns out to be a wake call for 'One Direction'

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson recent surprising meet-up showed that the old buddies have finally ended their long-time tiff.

The former popular band One Direction included Zayn, Louis, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.

The boy group was doing extremely well in their career and had a good relationship with each other, until the Pillow Talk singer decided to step away in 2015 to peruse solo career.

Their terms deteriorated after his departure. Finally in 2016, the other members also announced the split, finally, disbanding the rock group.

After decades, the two old friends were spotted together in Malik latest LA concert leaving fans in awe.

It looks like, Liam’s sudden death gave them a sense of realization, which is why they have decided to bury the hatchet for good.

As per Radar Online, "They've put their silly squabbles behind them because they now realize life is too short and they should concentrate on the important things in life.”

"Liam's death has crystalized those thoughts for them and they now realize they spent years not talking over a silly, school spat on social media.”

“They are pretty embarrassed about the reasons they fell out”, reported the publication.

As per the latest rumors, the entire group is going to reunite at the 2025 BRIT Awards to honour their late pal.