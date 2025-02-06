Prince Harry’s Invictus Games announces landmark UK return in 2027

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games is set to make a major return to the UK, with Birmingham chosen as the host city for the 2027 edition of the competition.



As the Duke of Sussex prepares for the inaugural winter games in Vancouver, Invictus Games CEO Dominic Reid shared insights into why the organisation is bringing the event back to British soil.

'The decision to return to the UK is deeply meaningful. Birmingham holds special significance as it played a crucial role in the rehabilitation of injured service members at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital,' Reid explained.

The international sporting event, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, has grown significantly over the years. This year’s edition in Canada will feature 23 participating nations, with Lithuania and Brazil joining the competition for the first time.

Reid also praised Prince Harry’s unwavering dedication to the Invictus Games, emphasising his personal connection to the cause.

'This initiative is incredibly important to him—not just as a veteran but as someone who has seen firsthand the challenges faced by wounded warriors,' he said.

The upcoming Vancouver games mark another milestone in the tournament’s legacy, continuing Prince Harry’s mission to support and empower injured military personnel worldwide.