Khloé Kardashian finally finds closure with ex Lamar Odom after nine years

Khloé Kardashian has recently reflected on her painful relationship with her former husband Lamar Odom.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians season 6 on February 6, the reality star finally reunited with her ex-husband for the first time in nine years as she wanted to let go of the hurt, she felt after her split from Lamar.

In a confessional, Khloé, who was married to Lamar from 2009 to 2016, said that he “was the love of her life.

After tying the knot with Lamar, the socialite recalled how it was the most special, magical time of her life.

Even though there was “so much darkness” in her marriage, Khloé admitted there were a few good moments that she still cherished.

Sharing her stance on her reunion, the reality star revealed she is all set to “be done with that chapter”.

“I haven’t had no contact with Lamar in nine years and I just think it’s time to shed as much as I can,” said the 40-year-old.

Khloé clarified that she wanted to return some of Lamar’s belongings that she's had for years.

“I don’t have bad blood. I don’t have any blood. There’s no feelings,” she declared.

Khloé clarified that she just wanted to give away his “stuff” in her confessional.

The reality star opened up about her first interaction with her former NBA player nearly after a decade.

“He’s nervous, he’s sweating. He seems scared,” she said in her confessional.

Meanwhile, Khloé added that she didn’t feel any emotion for her ex again as she had dealt with trauma in her relationship with Lamar.

The Kardashians star further said that it was “almost like a death” to unlove someone who was once the love of her life.

While discussing her reunion, Khloé shared that she felt like she didn’t know this person anymore.