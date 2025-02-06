Elton John snaps while recording ‘Who Believes In Angels’ with producer

Elton John just couldn’t take it anymore.

The music star gave fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at the emotional highs and lows of creating his upcoming album Who Believes in Angels? with Brandi Carlile.

The 77-year-old music icon shared a video on YouTube showcasing the 20-day recording process in a Los Angeles studio, revealing moments of frustration, exhaustion, and ultimately, triumph.

At one point in the clip, tensions ran high between John and a producer.

"Dude, I’m just trying to make the song as best as it can be. You’re so impatient," the producer is heard saying. In response, the five-time Grammy winner slammed his headphones onto the piano and shouted, "F–king nightmare!"

Reflecting on the experience in a voiceover, John admitted, "I was exhausted, I had a lot of doubt … I was a nightmare. There was tension in the studio … and I thought, 'I don’t want to do it.'"

In another intense moment, the Rocket Man singer was seen ripping up a sheet of music before declaring, "I’m going home."

However, he soon realized he couldn’t abandon the project, acknowledging the responsibility he felt toward his collaborators.

Despite the struggles, John eventually found his creative rhythm.

"Finally, it all started to flow," he shared, explaining that pushing himself musically was part of the journey.

As the recording process came to an end, emotions ran high. John was visibly moved, bursting into tears as he reflected on the album’s completion. "This has never happened to me in my whole career," he said, as Carlile, 43, offered comfort.

Looking back, John described making the album as "one of the greatest music experiences" of his life.

The highly anticipated project follows the conclusion of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which wrapped in 2023.

Fans can expect Who Believes in Angels? to showcase the legendary artist’s relentless passion and creative evolution.