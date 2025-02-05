Will Smith’s wife Jada breaks silence on Jaden’s bold fashion choice

Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith receives flak for his eccentric look at Grammys

Will Smith's son Jaden sparked reactions with his avant-garde accessory at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

The American rapper got the spotlight as he appeared at the red carpet coordinating his looks with his sister Willow Smith.

The Pursuit of Happyness star’s ABODI Transylvania house hat turned cameras as he wore the classic Louis Vitton look in a black tuxedo, white button-down and black tie.

The bold fashion choice of the 26-year-old drew mixed responses from the Hollywood industry as well as the fans.

However, the Karate Kid alum got the stamp of approval from his mother Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been suffering from a condition called alopecia.

The co-host of the Red Table Talk show took to Instagram February 3 to gush over his son’s unique headpiece.

The caption read, “!Period!”

The Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted voice actor’s friends flooded the comments section with love and praise for the young star.

Netflix’s Master of None star Lena Waithe wrote in the comments section, “They won. OKAY!”

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen labelled sister-brother duo an "inspiration."

“You both have the most incredible kids," wrote John Legend’s partner to the 53 year-old, “It's just so cool to see.”

On the other hand, Jaden’s stunt received flak from some fans who questioned his red carpet look.

One Instagram user blatantly criticized, "Sorry the house thing is just dumb."

Another asked solemnly, "What’s the house for? Serious question."

A fan in particular even reminded the After Earth 2013 actor on the William Defoe-inspired look, "You will never be him,"

For the unversed, the siblings are said to have showed up to support the Men in Black alum who was a presenter at the ceremony.