Is Jonathan Majors making a Marvel comeback? Deets inside

Jonathan Majors is not making a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.

Recent reports revealed that Marvel was considering bringing Jonathan back as the next big villain, Kang the Conqueror after he appeared in TV series, Loki, and 2023 movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania, per Dailymail.com.

However, multiple sources spilled to TMZ on February 4 that those media reports of his Marvel return are “inaccurate”.

Another source told the outlet that Jonathan did “not engage in any talks” with the Marvel studio after he was dropped when he was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March 2023.

Later, the Devotion actor was reportedly found guilty of third-degree reckless assault and harassment.

Earlier in July 2024, Jonathan confessed he was “heartbroken” after Marvel introduced Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom at San Diego Comic-Con, making him “the new villain” for the next two Avengers movies.

Marvel announced that the title has been changed from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday, which will release in 2026.

After the announcement, Jonathan spoke to TMZ in LA and revealed that he felt bad when he was dropped from Marvel movies.

However, the journalist asked whether it’s fair that he was not “given the same opportunities as Robert and Ezra Miller who had legal issues and were arrested for offences in the pas.

“I think it's fair that Mr. Downey has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love and that Mr. Miller has gotten the same treatment, and that they're being allowed to work their art,” said the Magazine Dreams actor,

Jonathan added, “I didn't really get that, so, you know.”

For the unversed, Jonathan was sentenced to probation and 52 weeks of a domestic violence intervention program for his “misdemeanor conviction”.