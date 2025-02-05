Taylor Swift confirms Super Bowl presence as Travis Kelce misses Grammys

Taylor Swift is going to attend Super Bowl in New Orleans to cheer on for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The news has been confirmed by Travis’ brother Jason Kelce while speaking to PEOPLE on February 4.

He made it clear when asked about who’s going to attend Big Game from their family, to which Jason replied, “I think everybody’s coming in.”

Jason said that he doesn’t want to speak for everybody, but he believed that his “whole family” will definitely attend the game as the Kansas City Chiefs takes on the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9.

He further said, “I believe, obviously Travis and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full.”

Speaking of his younger brother, Jason mentioned that Travis “always got a bunch of his friends there even on his regular seasons”.

“It's been this way his whole career,” declared the Philadelphia Eagles icon.

While praising Travis’ social skills, Jason revealed that his brother “kept in touch much better with a lot of the people from our hometown”.

“So, there's always a loaded contingency for the Kelces, wherever we're at,” added the 37-year-old.

It is pertinent to note that Taylor always made sure to support her boyfriend as she attended most of his games since they began dating each other in 2023.

Prior to Grammys, the songstress showed up at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on January 26 and celebrate Travis’ win on the field after they secured their spot in the Super Bowl.

However, Taylor’s fans expressed their dismay after Travis missed the Grammys in Los Angeles on February 2.

Swifties took to social media and slammed the NFL star as one wrote, “Travis isn't there but I assume Taylor is going to have to go to the Super Bowl… classic.”

“Why Taylor Swift go to Chiefs games, but Travis Kelce can't attend,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Travis praised Taylor during the Super Bowl’s opening night conference on February 4.

Calling the singer his inspiration, the NFL star stated, “I better hold up my end of the bargain, right?”

“If she’s out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, you know, I better match that energy, for sure,” he reflected.