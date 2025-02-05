Netflix sidelines Karla Sofía Gascón amid ‘racist’ comments controversy

Netflix and Karla Sofía Gascón amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ comments controversy

Netflix has to distance itself from Karla Sofía Gascón.

The streaming platform is taking a step back from Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón following backlash over resurfaced social media posts.

As reported by Variety, the streaming giant is distancing itself from the actress to protect the film’s Oscar prospects, leaving Gascón to handle the controversy on her own.

Gascón, who made history as the first openly transgender performer nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, was initially set to attend major Hollywood events leading up to the Oscars.

However, she is now absent from key industry gatherings, and Netflix has stopped covering her travel and styling expenses.

According to Variety, Netflix and Gascón’s PR firm, which also represents co-star Zoe Saldaña—are no longer in direct communication with her. Instead, all discussions are routed through her talent agency representative.

The streamer’s recent For Your Consideration (FYC) campaign also reflects this shift.

While Emilia Pérez has earned 13 Oscar nominations, promotional materials now prominently feature Saldaña and co-stars Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz—while Gascón and the film’s title are noticeably absent.

Gascón, who previously apologized and addressed the situation in a CNN en Español interview, took to Instagram to express her frustration.

“They want to subject me to ‘cancel culture,’” she wrote, asking Hollywood insiders for guidance on how to move forward.

Despite her statements, some Academy members remain unswayed. One anonymous voter told Variety, “Damn, I almost felt sorry for her at first, but now I’m like, ‘F*ck that.’”