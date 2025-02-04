'Now You See Me' star teases evolution of 'Jack Wilder' in new sequel

Dave Franco talks about taking his signature tricks to a new level

Dave Franco, who plays the character of Jake Wilder in the popular crime thriller movie, has shared a major insight about his role in the upcoming sequel.

Now You See Me 3 has been confirmed and is slated to release in November 2025.

Franco will be reprising the role Wilder in the new entry. According to the actor, his character will bring in some new set of skills despite his signature cards magic.

The 39-year-old revealed that this time he will be practicing new different ways to throw cards.

“With my character, it's always been more about hand dexterity stuff. I've always been the guy who throws cards.”

“But now, I find different ways to throw cards. But it's actually very impressive. I put a lot of work into it”, explained the Neighbours actor.

Dave says that he adores the entire cast of Now You See Me and would love to continue making sequels of this franchise with them.

21 Jump Street actor told Collider: “I don't think there are any sets that I laugh on more. We've known each other for almost 15 years, and I just adore all of them.”

“So if we can make 10 of these, I just would love to just keep doing stuff with them.”

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the all-new magicians movie will bring back Mark Ruffalo, Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Morgan Freeman and Woody Harrelson.