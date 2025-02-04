Kate Middleton turns into athlete during latest outing: 'Incredible'

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton showed off her amazing skills with kids as she played a classic road trip game during her latest outing in London.

The 43-year-old Princess appeared to be an athlete as she flaunted her incredible fitness while enjoying time with children.

Kensington Palace has shared the stunning video with a statement about Kate's initiative on the Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts.

Alix Ascough, the executive head of All Souls Church of England Primary School in London, told PEOPLE that the Princess of Wales "sat with the children on the couch and chatted with them. At one point, the royal took part in a classic road trip game: I Spy.

"She was so relaxed and animated, and it just felt really natural, adding that "We’ll never have another school trip like that, will we?"

Kate joined a group of four and five-year-old school children at The National Portrait Gallery on February 4.

It's being considered as Princess Kate may have shared a glimpse into family road trips with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during her latest royal outing.

In the video, Kate was seen walking in holding the hand of a student named Grace. Inside, She also visited an interactive trail that used the artwork to explore how faces can express feelings and emotions.

The project is part of the new Shaping Us Framework from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the Princess of Wales' initiative to give children the best possible start to life.

"For the children, it was just so magical. It was an awe and wonder moment. They’ve been doing lots of artwork at school, so for them to be able to that within the gallery with the princess was magical. It’s what memories are made of," Ascough has claimed.

At the end of the interactive trail, Kate helped the children create self-portraits in a "cozy nook".