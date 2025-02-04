Duffer Brothers gives update on ‘Stranger Things’ release date

Stranger Things creators, Duffer Brothers broke silence on the highly anticipated TV show release date.

In an interview with the Variety, the showrunners revealed that no official date has been confirmed yet.

"Right now, we're just cutting all the visual effects sequences for the show so they can get started on those, so that they can be running in time for a release," said Matt Duffer. "A lot of it hasn't been decided, in terms of exactly the release dates and cadence. That's one reason I'm not allowed to talk about it."

He continued, "We're getting on a call in about a couple [of] weeks about it. I just know it was very important for us and [streaming platform] that we get it out this year. But even that is quite the push."

It’s been more than two years since the show's fourth season aired, and despite of an epic cliffhanger, the fans have yet to see a trailer or receive any major news regarding upcoming instalment.

While it's unclear that whether the new season will be premiere in late 2025 or pushed to 2026, the streaming platform’s silence about the show during last week's 2025 slate presentation was very suspicious, considering they announced every other massive original series they have.

All except for Stranger Things.

Stranger Things, which garnered massive audience and critical acclimation for almost a decade, finally wrapped up its filming in December 2024.