Jessica Alba, Cash Warren's new parenting strategy after shocking split

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are on the same page while dealing with children amid their split.

The couple, who were married for almost 17 years and share three children together, shared that they are trying their best to keep their children at peace while they work out the details of their divorce.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the estranged couple are “both determined to keep everything extremely amicable for the children”.

Therefore, Jessica and Cash “have turned to the experts to help them navigate this with as much honesty and open communication as possible”.

The source noted that both parents keep a check on them and try to “paint a picture of a very bright future where they are all still totally connected as a family”.

It is pertinent to mention that Jessica and Cash are aware that they’re not just “making a big change” in their married lives, but this is upsetting their children’s lives too.

So, the best solution to deal with this break-up pain at the moment is to give a lot of extra attention to children.

“It’s a very sad time, but they’re committed to getting through this and turning it into as positive an experience as possible,” said an insider.

Meanwhile, Jessica is friends with Gwyneth Paltrow and she has been a great influence for her as co-parenting amicably with Chris Martin.

“That’s the goal for Jessica and Cash, they want to be able to still share quality time with their kids together as a family unit,” added an insider.