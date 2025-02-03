Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire’s third birthday in vibrant themed party

Kylie Jenner share two children Stormi, Aire with ex Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has an adorable little son named Aire, who has just turned 3.

To celebrate the special occasion, Jenner threw her baby the most adorable and vibrant birthday party.

The American socialite shared the glimpse of the birthday arrangement on her Instagram handle.

After throwing daughter Stormi a Hello Kitty themed birthday bash, Kylie opted the minions as the theme for Aire.

Taking it to her social media, the 27-year-old dropped a few images. One of them showcased a room floor filled with vibrant balloons of yellow and blue colours.

Meanwhile, some presents could also be noticed along with the balloons, having the same colour combination of wrapping sheets.

Another picture featured the 3-year-old kid wearing denim pants having a minion embroidered on it.

On the other hand, Kylie also shared the table arrangement she did for the themed party.

The picture showed a bunch of minion helium balloons set in the background while blue and yellow paper plates along with paper cups and napkins could also be seen properly set on a dining table.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares two children with ex-partner Travis Scott. The two split up in 2022. Jenner is now reportedly dating Timothée Chalamet.