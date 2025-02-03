Buckingham Palace shares exciting update about Prince Edward

The Royal Family provided an exciting update on Prince Edward's tour in India.

King Charles' office shared that the Duke of Edinburgh met people who participated in the International Award for Young People in India.

The Palace released photos of Edward meeting students and the officials from Wankhede Stadium.

The statement alongside pictures reads, "The Duke of Edinburgh has been in Mumbai and Delhi to meet those participating in @IAYPIndia, a non-formal education and learning framework supporting young people to find their purpose, place and passion in the world."

"Since its inception in India in 1962, the Award has helped more than 150,000 students from 325 schools and educational institutions across the country."

It is important to note that Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie are known as the key asset to King Charles after the royal couple wholeheartedly performed their duties, especially during royal health woes.

Notably, there are reports that Prince William has "big plans" for Sophie and Edward's family during his reign.