Grammys 2025: Full list of winners

Grammys 2025: See the full list of major winners

Who won the 2025 Grammys Award has become the highlight of the weekend.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night, February 2, honoured the artists and their incredible work with coveted awards.

While some took home several Gramophones, others were left with none. Following is the list of Grammys 2025 winners of major categories.

See the winners from the 2025 Grammy Awards below:

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé — WINNER

Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT – Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Beyonce finally won Best Album of the Year Grammy Award with 'Cowboy Carter'

Record of the Year

Now And Then – The Beatles

TEXAS HOLD 'EM – Beyoncé

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

360 – Charli xcx

BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Fortnight – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Song of the Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Fortnight – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter

TEXAS HOLD 'EM – Beyoncé

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan — WINNER

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

BODYGUARD – Beyoncé

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER

Apple – Charli xcx

BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter scores her first ever Grammy with Short n' Sweet album

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Us – Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift

LEVII’S JEAN – Beyoncé feat. Post Malone

Guess – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

The Boy Is Mine – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica

Die with a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — WINNER

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Best Rock Performance

Now & Then – The Beatles — WINNER

Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys

The American Dream Is Killing Me – Green Day

Gift Horse – IDLES

Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

Broken Man – St. Vincent

Best Rap Performance

Enough (Miami) – Cardi B

When the Sun Shines Again – Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos

Nissan Altima – Doechii

Houdini – Eminem

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Best Rap Song

Asteroids – Rapsody, feat. Hit-Boy

Carnival – ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid

Like That – Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with five wins at the Grammys 2025

Best Country Song

The Architect – Kacey Musgraves — WINNER

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey

I Am Not Okay– Jelly Roll

I Had Some Help – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé

Best Country Album

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé — WINNER

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Best Music Video

Tailor Swif – A$AP Rocky

360 – Charli xcx

Houdini – Eminem

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Fortnight – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Kendrick Lamar has led the pack with five wins for his diss track Not Like Us.

Meanwhile, Beyonce, who kicked off the prestigious award night with the most nominations, 11, finally won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter after years of being nominated for but not winning the top award.

In addition, she earned the Best Country Album award and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II MOST WANTED featuring Miley Cyrus.

Notably, Taylor Swift was left empty-handed despite her six nominations at the Grammys in 2025.