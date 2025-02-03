Grammys 2025: Full list of winners

Who won the 2025 Grammys Award has become the highlight of the weekend.
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night, February 2, honoured the artists and their incredible work with coveted awards.
While some took home several Gramophones, others were left with none. Following is the list of Grammys 2025 winners of major categories.
See the winners from the 2025 Grammy Awards below:
Album of the Year
New Blue Sun – André 3000
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé — WINNER
Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT – Charli xcx
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
Now And Then – The Beatles
TEXAS HOLD 'EM – Beyoncé
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
360 – Charli xcx
BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Fortnight – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Song of the Year
A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Fortnight – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
TEXAS HOLD 'EM – Beyoncé
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan — WINNER
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Pop Solo Performance
BODYGUARD – Beyoncé
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER
Apple – Charli xcx
BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Us – Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift
LEVII’S JEAN – Beyoncé feat. Post Malone
Guess – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
The Boy Is Mine – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
Die with a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — WINNER
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Best Rock Performance
Now & Then – The Beatles — WINNER
Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys
The American Dream Is Killing Me – Green Day
Gift Horse – IDLES
Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
Broken Man – St. Vincent
Best Rap Performance
Enough (Miami) – Cardi B
When the Sun Shines Again – Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos
Nissan Altima – Doechii
Houdini – Eminem
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Best Rap Song
Asteroids – Rapsody, feat. Hit-Boy
Carnival – ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid
Like That – Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Yeah Glo! – GloRilla
Best Country Song
The Architect – Kacey Musgraves — WINNER
A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
I Am Not Okay– Jelly Roll
I Had Some Help – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé
Best Country Album
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé — WINNER
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Best Music Video
Tailor Swif – A$AP Rocky
360 – Charli xcx
Houdini – Eminem
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Fortnight – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
Kendrick Lamar has led the pack with five wins for his diss track Not Like Us.
Meanwhile, Beyonce, who kicked off the prestigious award night with the most nominations, 11, finally won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter after years of being nominated for but not winning the top award.
In addition, she earned the Best Country Album award and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II MOST WANTED featuring Miley Cyrus.
Notably, Taylor Swift was left empty-handed despite her six nominations at the Grammys in 2025.
Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin pays emoitonal tribute to late One Direction singer Liam Payne
King Charles receives new setback ahead of his big plans
Carole Middleton honoured after showing her loyalty to the royal family during Princess Kate cancer battle
Lady Gaga also gives a shout-out to fiancé Michael Polansky at 2025 Grammy Awards
Princess Kate's serious concerns unveiled by a close pal
Will Smith attends 2025 Grammy Awards three years after 2022 Oscars slap