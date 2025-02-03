 
Monday February 03, 2025
Grammys 2025: Full list of winners

Among Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter who took home most awards from 2025 Grammy Awards: See

By Web Desk
February 03, 2025
Grammys 2025: See the full list of major winners
Who won the 2025 Grammys Award has become the highlight of the weekend.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night, February 2, honoured the artists and their incredible work with coveted awards.

While some took home several Gramophones, others were left with none. Following is the list of Grammys 2025 winners of major categories.

See the winners from the 2025 Grammy Awards below:

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé — WINNER
Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT – Charli xcx
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Beyonce finally won Best Album of the Year Grammy Award with Cowboy Carter
Record of the Year

Now And Then – The Beatles
TEXAS HOLD 'EM – Beyoncé
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
360 – Charli xcx
BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Fortnight – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Song of the Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Fortnight – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
TEXAS HOLD 'EM – Beyoncé

Best New Artist

Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan — WINNER
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

BODYGUARD – Beyoncé
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER
Apple – Charli xcx
BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter scores her first ever Grammy with Short n Sweet album
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Us – Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift
LEVII’S JEAN – Beyoncé feat. Post Malone
Guess – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
The Boy Is Mine – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
Die with a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — WINNER

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Best Rock Performance

Now & Then – The Beatles — WINNER
Beautiful People (Stay High) – The Black Keys
The American Dream Is Killing Me – Green Day
Gift Horse – IDLES
Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
Broken Man – St. Vincent

Best Rap Performance

Enough (Miami) – Cardi B
When the Sun Shines Again – Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos
Nissan Altima – Doechii
Houdini – Eminem
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar — WINNER

Best Rap Song

Asteroids – Rapsody, feat. Hit-Boy
Carnival – ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid
Like That – Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with five wins at the Grammys 2025
Best Country Song

The Architect – Kacey Musgraves — WINNER
A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
I Am Not Okay– Jelly Roll
I Had Some Help – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé

Best Country Album

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé — WINNER
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Best Music Video

Tailor Swif – A$AP Rocky
360 – Charli xcx
Houdini – Eminem
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER
Fortnight – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Kendrick Lamar has led the pack with five wins for his diss track Not Like Us.

Meanwhile, Beyonce, who kicked off the prestigious award night with the most nominations, 11, finally won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter after years of being nominated for but not winning the top award.

In addition, she earned the Best Country Album award and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II MOST WANTED featuring Miley Cyrus.

Notably, Taylor Swift was left empty-handed despite her six nominations at the Grammys in 2025.