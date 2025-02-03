Sabrina Carpenter scores 'first Grammy' with Short n’ Sweet

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter scored her "first Grammy" of the night with her sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet.
After the 67th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night, February 2, Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis presented the Espresso hitmaker with the Best Pop Vocal Album award.
As she made her way to the stage in a stunning, full-length, glittering strapless gold dress, her chart-topping song Please Please Please from her Grammy-winning pop vocal album played in the background.
"I really was not expecting this," said a visibly surprised winner. "All those nominees who are on the screen are some of my favourite artists in the world, and I can’t believe that I’m nominated against them are even in this room right now."
"This is my first Grammy, so I’m gonna cry," the former Disney star said on stage while one of her best friends, Taylor Swift, cheered her up from the audience.
"You guys have no idea how much I love you and how much this album means to me," says Carpenter, 25, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to all her Short n’ Sweet collaborators, producers, writers and team.
She excitedly concluded her acceptance speech with a bleeped-out, "Thank you, Holy s****, bye."
The Girl Meets World alum beat out Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan and Swift, 35, who were nominated in the same category.
Additionally, the Pop Vocal Album Grammy marked Carpenter’s second-ever Gramphone accolade as ahead of the show’s ceremony, she won Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso, outshining Beyoncé, Eilish, Roan and Charli XCX.
