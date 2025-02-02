Prince William, Kate Middleton reveal 'plan of action' as new King, Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton are poised to usher the British Royal Family into a new era, prioritizing action over ceremonial duties when they become King and Queen.

The shift is partly inspired by William's father, King Charles III, who has made environmental issues a cornerstone of his life's work.

Traditionally, the British Head of State has maintained a ceremonial role, avoiding politics and activism.

However, King Charles's commitment to environmental causes has potentially influenced his son to follow suit. Prince William plans to continue his charitable work, potentially at the expense of public appearances.

This new approach has been discussed by the The Sun, suggesting about the role of the royal family in modern times. Some have suggested introducing a retirement age for royals, citing the remarkable longevity of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Princess Anne.

Despite health challenges, members of the royal family have demonstrated their dedication to their duties.

The Princess of Wales has continued her charitable work after completing chemotherapy. Prince William supports numerous organizations, and the royal family as a whole provides for nearly 1,000 people.

Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have stepped back from their royal duties, continue to support various causes through their Archewell Foundation, including the Invictus Games for veterans.