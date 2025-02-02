Princess Anne cheers on Scotland as she reflects on life threatening accident

Princess Anne made a distinguished appearance at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, joining rugby fans for the much-anticipated Six Nations showdown between Scotland and Italy.



The 74-year-old royal, serving as the patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, arrived to witness the fierce battle for the Cuttitta Cup—a prestigious trophy awarded annually to the victor of this historic matchup.

Dressed in a stylish navy coat and wrapped in a teal scarf, the Princess Royal braved the chilly weather as she engaged with players and officials ahead of kickoff.

Her public outing comes just weeks after she candidly addressed her hospitalisation last year.

Anne, who suffered a concussion following an accident on her Gatcombe estate in June, admitted she has no recollection of the incident, saying, “Every day is a bonus.”

Reports suggested King Charles was deeply concerned over his sister’s condition, with Buckingham Palace previously confirming that her injuries were consistent with being struck by a horse. Fortunately, the Princess Royal has since made a full recovery.

Meanwhile, the Six Nations tournament has drawn attention from other senior royals.

Princess Kate, patron of England’s Rugby Football Union, sent a heartfelt message of encouragement to the England team ahead of their clash with Ireland. Similarly, Prince William, in his role as patron of Welsh Rugby, shared a powerful statement supporting Wales before their crucial match against France.

As the tournament unfolds, the royal family continues to show its deep-rooted connection to the sport, with Princess Anne leading the way in her longstanding commitment to Scottish rugby.