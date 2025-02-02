Will Smith is upset with January: 'February 1 is my...'

Will Smith is all set to return to music world after 20 years

American actor Will Smith disappointed with the month of January.

Smith has expressed his frustration over January. He believes the first month was extremely boring.

Taking it to his Instagram, I am Legend actor dropped a post stating that January was not for him. He declared February 1st to be his actual New Year’s Day.

“I've decided that January Sucked! And February 1 is my actual New Year’s Day. So… Happy New Year’s, Everybody.”

Smith has, on the professional front, is expected to team up with his Bad Boys director Michael Bay once again. The duo will be collaborating for the upcoming Netflix thriller Fast and Loose.

On the other hand, the 56-year-old has officially announced his return to the music world. He has teased fans with an upcoming album titled ‘Based on a True Story’.

Will distanced himself from music a longtime ago. He will be returning after a hiatus of 20 years.

However, he has not yet disclosed the release date of the album but is expected to come out somewhere in March.