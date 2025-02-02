Meghan Markle banned from Prince Harry’s favourite nightclub near Kensington Palace

A once-iconic London nightclub, known for its A-list clientele and royal connections, is making a grand return—though one high-profile figure won’t be on the guest list.



The club, formerly known as Boujis, was a go-to spot for Prince Harry and Prince William during their younger years. Now rebranded as Gallery, the venue is set to open near Kensington Palace, reviving its legacy as a royal nightlife hub.

However, one of the club’s co-owners, Carlo Carello, has made it clear that the Duchess of Sussex is not welcome. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he stated bluntly: “Everyone is welcome—except Meghan. I don’t like her.”

The original Boujis was famous for hosting the likes of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who reportedly had some of their earliest dates there.

Princess Beatrice and other members of the royal circle were also regulars. The club was known as a discreet retreat for high-profile figures, with co-owner Jake Parkinson-Smith describing it as “a home away from home for the royals.”

Adding to the establishment’s deep-rooted royal connections, Ned Spencer, son of Earl Spencer, is set to take on DJ duties at the club.

The relaunch comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue their life in California with their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Meanwhile, their former UK residence, Nottingham Cottage, remains home to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank—just a stone’s throw from the new venue.

Meghan was most recently spotted celebrating a close friend’s birthday in the U.S., while Prince Harry remains engaged in legal battles with British tabloids.