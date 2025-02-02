Kim Kardashian reflects on green flags she’s looking for in a partner

Kim Kardashian addresses red flags in a man

Kim Kardashian has recently opened up about biggest red flag in a man as she reveals what she’s looking for in a partner.

During an appearance on Erin and Sara Foster’s The World First Podcast, the reality star shared that her “absolute red flag” is when “someone doesn't treat other people with respect and no matter what they are, who they do, what they do, who they are”.

Reflecting on certain traits she seeks in her partner; Kim told the hosts that “chemistry” and “matching vibe” are important to her.

“I have a big life. I like a big life, you know,” remarked the mother-of-four, whom she shares with Kanye West.

Kim noted that the partner needs to “understand her kids. And their background and where they came from.

The Skims founder mentioned that it might not be easy coming into her life.

“They have to be a very secure person. I want our morals and values to really align,” explained the 44-year-old.

Kim believed that ir's important to be with someone long enough to have a real big huge fight to see how they act and treat you during confrontation.

“When they don't get what they want shows a lot about a person and I know that seems really simple,” continued the Kardashians star.

In the end, she added, “Just a person that there's so many things that I want in someone that I realised like you can't have it all.”

Meanwhile, Kim stated that she was dating someone new in the trailer for series six of The Kardashians, which will premiere on February 6.