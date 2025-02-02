King Charles issues personal message after receiving tragic news from US

King Charles expressed his shock over a heartbreaking news he received from the US – the country where his estranged son, Prince Harry has been living since 2020.

The Buckingham Palace on Saturday issued the King’s personal message as he recounted the tragic event which occurred on Wednesday.

“My family and I have been profoundly shocked and saddened by the dreadful news of the tragic air accident in Washington, D.C., which has led to such a devastating loss of life,” the monarch wrote about the American Airline crash with a military helicopter resulting in 67 people dead.

“Our hearts, and our special thoughts, are with the people of the United States and our deepest possible sympathy goes to the families and loved ones of all the victims. I would also like to pay a particular tribute to the emergency responders who acted so quickly to this horrendous event.”

He signed off the statement with a “Charles R”, indicating that the message had personally been written by him.

The news comes just after it was revealed that Prince Harry will be returning to UK for his police protection case in April. While Harry’s previous decision to settle his case against the UK publishers worked in favour of the royal family as well, the situation is different this time.

According to royal experts, the case could prove to be tricky given that “the King’s son is suing the King’s ministers in the King’s courts” but many other see this as a sign of rebuilding bridges.

If Harry were to get protection, there is a chance that Charles could be reunited with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.