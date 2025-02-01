Prince Andrew faces explosive new FBI probe over Epstein ties

Prince Andrew faces potential FBI investigation amid Epstein scandal reignition

Prince Andrew is facing the possibility of a renewed FBI investigation into his connections with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, following statements from Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel.

During his Senate confirmation hearings, Patel vowed to expose anyone involved in Epstein's criminal network.

Patel emphasised the importance of transparency, declaring that child sex trafficking "has no place in the US" and pledged to reveal the full scope of Epstein’s operations.

As part of this, he promised to open records detailing individuals who flew on Epstein's infamous plane and those who helped him build his international trafficking ring.

New evidence has surfaced suggesting that, contrary to his previous claims of severing ties in 2010, Prince Andrew was still in contact with Epstein in February 2011.

This new information further complicates the Duke of York's 2019 Newsnight interview, where he asserted that he had cut all communication with Epstein by late 2010 after a controversial public photograph.

In addition, Prince Andrew is under fresh scrutiny over his alleged connection with Chinese businessman and Communist Party member Yang Tengbo, who was reportedly invited to Andrew's birthday party in 2020.

MI5 later banned Yang from the UK on security grounds, adding another layer of controversy to the Duke’s already troubled public image.