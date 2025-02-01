Where will Taylor Swift be seated at 2025 Grammy Awards?

Taylor Swift announced as presenter at 67th Annual Grammy Awards scheduled to be held on February 2, Sunday

Since Taylor Swift’s name has been announced as a presenter at the Grammys, fans have gone crazy in anticipation of her appearance.

Even though the seating arrangement list has been revealed, secrecy has been intentionally maintained with reference to the Cruel Summer hitmaker’s location leading to her die-hard fans speculate where and with whom will the Eras Tour hitmaker be sitting in the 67th Annual Grammy Awards scheduled to be held on February 2, Sunday.

The Swifties took to X (formerly Twitter) to express where they think Travis Kelce’s girlfriend will be seated.

Fans noticed that Jack Antonoff - Swift’s longtime collaborator - was positioned with Post Malone (who starred in Swift’s Fortnight music video), Kacey Musgraves and Sheryl Crow.

Moreover, the table beside this one included the presence of Gracie Abrams, who is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance along with Swift.

Therefore, the fans have hypothesized that Swift will be placed at either of the two tables prior to her heading to stage to present.

For the unversed, the 32-year-old has also bagged six nominations including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Fortnight, Pop Album of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group performance for us.

The sight of the Long Live crooner will be a treat for the fans as after the Eras Tour ended, they crave for glimpses of their favourite superstar.

However, it is heartbreaking for the fans to know that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will not be accompanying the American superstar as he has practice with his team leading up to the 2025 Super Bowl at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.