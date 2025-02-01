'Superman' movie starring David Corenswet lands in legal trouble

James Gunn’s Superman release becomes cynical as the movie lands in legal trouble before coming out.
Distributors Warner Bros. has been slapped with a lawsuit,which if not settled timely, will result in postponement of the film’s release.
Superman creator Joseph Schuster and his estate has allegedly sued the Warner Bros. claiming that the DC Studios do not have proper rights to screen the movie in 'key territories'.
According to Joseph, the makers cannot release the film in Australia, England, Ireland and Canada.
If the charge is not settled before the original release date of the action sci-fi flick, which is July 11, then it might be possible that the film’s screening gets delayed in the above-mentioned places.
However, one of the spokespersons of Warner Bros released a statement dashing down the claims of the litigation.
“We fundamentally disagree with the merits of the lawsuit and will vigorously defend our rights.”
The 2025 film is all set to bring in David Corenswet to play the pivotal role alongside Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion, Milly Alocock and Isabela Merced.
