Prince William holds secret meeting in London amid King Charles abdication plans

Prince William has expedited his efforts to understand the key matters related to the monarch amid his preparations for the throne.

The Prince of Wales, who's taking more royal duties after Princess Kate's recovery from cancer, has reportedly held a private meeting at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in London.

Future King William's secret official engagement, which had no media present, took place at the Government's headquarters in the capital's Whitehall on Thursday.

William, who is the future head of the Armed Forces, is affiliated to a number of military regiments from all three branches of the military, including as Royal Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

A royal insider reveals, "The heir apparent to the throne as the eldest son of King Charles, who's battling cancer, carries out his own charitable projects but also undertakes official duties in support of his dad, who's being asked to abdicate and focus on his health due to advanced age."

The Prince and Princess of Wales had a busy week full of engagements. On Monday, William met privately with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Kensington Palace.

Later, he joined his wife Princess Kate for a special ceremony to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day. On Tuesday, he was out solo in Hereford to visit Lower Blakemere Farm. On Wednesday, Harry's eldest brother arrived at NatureMetrics, an Earthshot Prize finalist based in Guildford.

On the same day, he travelled to Birmingham to cheer on his beloved Aston Villa during a UEFA Champions League match against Celtic FC.