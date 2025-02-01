Carole Middleton receives heartfelt title from Princess Kate's family

Princess Kate's family pays tribute to Carole Middleton on big milestone

Carole Middleton, who played a crucial role in caring for her daughter, Princess Catherine, during her cancer treatment, was honoured with a heartfelt title on her 70th birthday.

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton shared an unseen photo of her mother and dubbed her the "hero" of his life.

In a throwback photo, young Carole with short hair was seen holding baby James and beaming with joy.

Kate Middleton's brother penned a sweet caption that reads, "Happy 70th Birthday to my darling Mother. My Hero."

It is pertinent to mention that Carole Middleton and her husband Michael Middleton proved their loyalty to the royal family as they always stood beside them during tough times.

There have been speculations that the couple might be given royal title once their son-in-law Prince William takes over the throne.

A royal commentator Sophia Money-Coutts wrote in Daily Mail, "The only question now is whether the Middletons will be granted a title – as grandparents of a future king, and to reward them for their unstinting loyalty and discretion over the past two decades."

She added, "Classic grandparent stuff. But in recent years, the King is said simply to be grateful for the support they’ve shown his son, so perhaps an earldom is somewhere down the line, although insiders say this is more likely to happen when William becomes king."