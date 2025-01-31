The Weeknd dominates 2020 with top-charting tracks

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, made waves in the music world, climbing to the top of the charts with a string of hits.

From Blinding Lights to Heartless, his tracks were on the lips of everyone, and fans couldn’t get enough of them.

The Save Your Tears hitmaker is back with his sixth album Hurry Up Tomorrow, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

Along with his new album, the singer announced a North American tour, leaving fans hoping for UK dates after his 2023 tour.

While he's been hinting at big plans for 2025, people are wondering about the things which are still under the wraps.

Back in December 2024, Weeknd teased fans saying that big things are coming in 2025. He confirmed them that they can expect a new album, a movie, a tour, and basically, "new everything."

In 2014, the 34-year-old star hit it big with the song Earned It, which was part of the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack.

The Weeknd’s latest album which has 22 songs, released on 31st January, is called Hurry Up Tomorrow.