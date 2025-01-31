Will Smith finally makes comeback after Oscar controversy

After many years of anticipation and curiosity, Will Smith is finally taking on a role that many people thought he'd never play.

The actor, who is known for his remarkable versatility in career, is set to star in a role from a film he famously turned down, and fans are left scratching their heads.

Even with successful career with hits like Men in Black and King Richard, the Oscar-winning star left his fans thinking over his decision to turn down a starring role in one of the most praised sci-fi series of all time.

Smith, who rejected the role that later went to Keanu Reeves, made appearance as iconic Neo from The Matrix in Big Sean's song Beautiful Scars.

However, fans weren’t too excited to see Smith finally taking the role he once rejected for Wild Wild West, the western film starring Kevin Kline.

Sharing their opinion, one user wrote: "This is more embarrassing to me than The Slap. I can no longer stand with him. My man is WASHED. It's OVER."

Back in 2022, Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscar event.

Another expressed, "Thank God he turned it [The Matrix] down."

"Now we need Keanu to recreate scenes from Wild Wild West," one quipped.

However, a few also looked at the positive part and commented, "It looks cool. It doesn't hold a candle to Neo's moves, but still cool."