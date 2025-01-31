GRAMMYs 2025: Everything you need to know

Grammy 2025 is on the horizon in all its glory. Anticipation for the biggest music event builds up to quell the tensions lingering from the apocalyptic Los Angeles wildfires.

Here are the important details of the upcoming event as the grand musical award night draws near.

When and Where Grammys 2025 is happening?

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 2, 2025, at Cryto.com Arena in L.A.

Where to watch Grammys 2025?

The ceremony will broadcast on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.

Who is hosting the 2025 Grammys?

South African comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the prestigious star-studded night for the fifth consecutive time.

Who has the most Grammy nominations in 2025?

Beyoncé has led the pack with 11 nominations. Following Queen Bey comes Charlie XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, who have bagged seven nods.

Next in line are Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift with six nominations each.

Grammys 2025 biggest Snubs

Shortly after Grammys 2025 nominations were announced, an uproar ensued as several big names failed to secure nominations across 94 categories.

Following are the musicians who were snubbed by Grammys 2025:

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Ariana Grande

Tyla

Tinashe

Hozier

Sexyy Red

Jack Antonoff

Troye Sivan

Gracie Abrams

Normani

BLACKPINK's Lisa

Stray Kids

Seventeen

Not a single K-pop act made it to the nominations

Grammys 2025 Controversies

Shortly after the Grammys 2025 nominations were unveiled, they sparked controversy on the internet, highlighting the biggest snubs, controversial nominations, and song choices.

André 3000, Jacob Collier and Chris Brown's nominations at the upcoming events remained controversial.

While, Lamar’s song Not Like Us inlcusion raised eyebrows. The song was nominated for a Grammy despite the controversy surrounding its subject matter

Furthermore, K-pop fans were also disappointed on the omission of BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Stary Kids, and more. Not to mention not a single K-pop act made it to the nominations

Grammys 2025 nominations

Nominations were announced through a YouTube livestream on November 8, 2024, to honour the best music released between September 16, 2023 and August 30, 2024.

Following is the complete list of Grammys 2025 nominations:

Record of the Year

Now and Then, The Beatles

Giles Martin & Paul McCartney, producers; Geoff Emerick, Steve Genewick, Jon Jacobs, Greg McAllister, Steve Orchard, Keith Smith, Mark ‘Spike’ Stent & Bruce Sugar, engineers/mixers; Miles Showell, mastering engineer

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM, Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Nate Ferraro, Killah B & Raphael Saadiq, producers; Hotae Alexander Jang, Alex Nibley & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter

Julian Bunetta, producer; Julian Bunetta & Jeff Gunnell, engineers/mixers; Nathan Dantzler, mastering engineer

360, Charli xcx

Cirkut & A. G. Cook, producers; Cirkut & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Idania Valencia, mastering engineer

BIRDS OF A FEATHER, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Thom Beemer, Jon Castelli, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Aron Forbes, Brad Lauchert & Chaz Sexton, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar

Mustard, Sean Momberger & Sounwave, producers; Ray Charles Brown Jr. & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Nicolas de Porcel, mastering engineer

Good Luck, Babe!, Chappell Roan

Dan Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Dan Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Fortnight, Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Jack Antonoff, Louis Bell & Taylor Swift, producers; Louis Bell, Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Michael Riddleberger & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun, André 3000

André 3000 & Carlos Niño, producers; André 3000, Carlos Niño & Ken Oriole, engineers/mixers; André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, songwriters; Andy Kravitz, mastering engineer

COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Dave Hamelin, producers; Matheus Braz, Brandon Harding, Hotae Alexander Jang, Dani Pampuri & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Ryan Beatty, Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Dave Hamelin, S. Carter & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

Jack Antonoff, Julian Bunetta, Ian Kirkpatrick & John Ryan, producers; Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, Julian Bunetta, Sabrina Carpenter, Ian Kirkpatrick, Julia Michaels & John Ryan, songwriters; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers

BRAT, Charli xcx

Charli xcx, Cirkut & A. G. Cook, producers; A. G. Cook, Tom Norris & Geoff Swan, engineers/mixers; Charlotte Aitchison, Henry Walter, Alexander Guy Cook, Finn Keane & Jonathan Christopher Shave, songwriters; Idania Valencia, mastering engineer

Djesse Vol. 4, Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier, producer; Ben Bloomberg, Jacob Collier & Paul Pouwer, engineers/mixers; Jacob Collier, songwriter; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, mastering engineers

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Thom Beemer, Jon Castelli, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Aron Forbes, Brad Lauchert & Chaz Sexton, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & FINNEAS, songwriters; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan

Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Daniel Nigro & Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Zem Audu, Bella Blasko, Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Jonathan Low, Michael Riddleberger, Christopher Rowe, Laura Sisk & Evan Smith, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Song of the Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy), Sean Cook, Collins Obinna Chibueze & Nevin Sastry, songwriters (Shaboozey)

BIRDS OF A FEATHER, Billie Eilish O’Connell & FINNEAS, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Die With a Smile, Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

Fortnight, Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone)

Good Luck, Babe!, Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Please Please Please, Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM, Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Atia Boggs, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

• Bugs (Jamila Woods)

• Don’t Matter (Rae Khalil)

• Honey (BJ the Chicago Kid feat. Chlöe)

• Irreplaceable (Interlude) (Rae Khalil)

• Is It Worth It (Rae Khalil)

• Love Takeover (Lion Babe)

• Spend the Night (BJ the Chicago Kid, Coco Jones)

Dernst "D’Mile" Emile II

• Algorithm (Lucky Daye)

• Bar Song (Koe Wetzel)

• Die With a Smile (Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars)

• HERicane (Lucky Daye)

• I Love U (Usher)

• One of Them Ones (Usher)

• Power of Two (From Star Wars: The Acolyte) (Victoria Monét)

• That’s You (Lucky Daye)

Ian Fitchuk

• AMEN”l (Beyoncé)

• Angel Face (Stephen Sanchez)

• Deeper Well (Kacey Musgraves)

• Don’t Forget Me (Maggie Rogers)

• Lemon (Still Woozy)

• Oh, Gemini (Role Model)

• Peaceful Place (Leon Bridges)

• Redemption Song (Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film) (Leon Bridges)

• Three Little Birds (Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film) (Kacey Musgraves)

Mustard

• Faith of a Mustard Seed (Mustard)

• Not Like Us (Kendrick Lamar)

• Parking Lot (Mustard & Travis Scott)

Daniel Nigro

• Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) (Olivia Rodrigo)

• The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (Chappell Roan)

• Girl i’ve always been (Olivia Rodrigo)

• Good Luck, Babe! (Chappell Roan)

• So American (Olivia Rodrigo)

• Stranger (Olivia Rodrigo)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

• Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (Luke Combs)

• All I Ever Do Is Leave (Luke Combs)

• Chevrolet (Dustin Lynch feat. Jelly Roll)

• Make Me a Mop (Cody Johnson)

• Never Left Me (Megan Moroney)

• No Caller ID (Megan Moroney)

• Noah (Megan Moroney)

• Remember Him That Way (Luke Combs)

• Roulette on the Heart (Conner Smith & Hailey Whitters)

Amy Allen

• Chrome Cowgirl (Leon Bridges)

• Espresso (Sabrina Carpenter)

• High Road (Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph)

• Please Please Please (Sabrina Carpenter)

• Run for the hills (Tate McRae)

• Scared of my guitar (Olivia Rodrigo)

• Selfish (Justin Timberlake)

• Sweet Dreams (Koe Wetzel)

• Aste (Sabrina Carpenter)

Edgar Barrera

• Atención (Ivan Cornejo)

• (Entre Paréntesis) (Shakira & Grupo Frontera)

• It Was Always You (Siempre Fuiste Tú) (Carin Leon & Leon Bridges)

• No Se Vale (Camilo)

• The One (Pero No Como Yo) (Carin Leon & Kane Brown)

• Por El Contrario (Becky G With Ángela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar)

• Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido (Karol G)

• Sincere (Khalid)

• Tommy & Pamela (Peso Pluma & Kenia Os)

Jessie Jo Dillon

• Am I Okay? (Megan Moroney)

• Go To Hell (Post Malone)

• Heaven By Noon (Megan Moroney)

• Lies Lies Lies (Morgan Wallen)

• Messed Up As Me (Keith Urban)

• Never Left Me (Megan Moroney)

• No Caller ID (Megan Moroney)

• Sorry Mom (Kelsea Ballerini)

• Two Hearts (Post Malone)

RAYE

• Ask & You Shall Receive (Rita Ora)

• Because I Love You (Halle)

• Dear Ben, Pt II.(Jennifer Lopez)

• Genesis. (RAYE)

• Mother Nature (RAYE & Hans Zimmer)

• Paralyzed (Lucky Daye feat. RAYE)

• RIIVERDANCE (Beyoncé)

• You’re Hired (NEIKED feat. Ayra Starr)

Best Pop Solo Performance

BODYGUARD, Beyoncé

Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter

Apple, Charli xcx

BIRDS OF A FEATHER, Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe!, Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

us., Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift

LEVII’S JEANS, Beyoncé feat. Post Malone

Guess, Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

the boy is mine, Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

Die With a Smile, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine, Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

She’s Gone, Dance On, Disclosure

Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer

Loved, Four Tet

Kieran Hebden, producer; Kieran Hebden, mixer

leavemealone, Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

Boo, Fred Again.., Alex Gibson, Kieran Hebden, LOOSE, Skrillex & Sid Stone, producers; Fred Again.. & Jay Reynolds, mixers

Neverender, Justice & Tame Impala

Gaspard Augé & Xavier De Rosnay, producers; Gaspard Augé, Xavier De Rosnay, Damien Quintard & Vincent Taurelle, mixers

Witchy, KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino

Lauren D’Elia & KAYTRANADA, producers; Neal H Pogue, mixer

Best Dance Pop Recording

Make You Mine, Madison Beer

Madison Beer & Leroy Clampitt, producers; Mitch McCarthy, mixer

Von Dutch, Charli xcx

Finn Keane, producer; Tom Norris, mixer

L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT], Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Jon Castelli & Aron Forbes, mixers

yes, and?, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, ILYA & Max Martin, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer

Got Me Started, Troye Sivan

Styalz Fuego & Ian Kirkpatrick, producers; Alex Ghenea, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Album

BRAT, Charli xcx

Three, Four Tet

Hyperdrama, Justice

Timeless, KAYTRANADA

Telos, Zedd

Best Remixed Recording

Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix, KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii feat. JT)

A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix], David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)

Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix, Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

Von Dutch, A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)

Best Rock Performance

Now and Then, The Beatles

Beautiful People (Stay High), The Black Keys

The American Dream Is Killing Me, Green Day

Gift Horse, IDLES

Dark Matter, Pearl Jam

Broken Man, St. Vincent

Best Metal Performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!),” Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne

“Crown of Horns,” Judas Priest

“Suffocate,” Knocked Loose feat. Poppy

“Screaming Suicide,” Metallica

“Cellar Door,” Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High),” Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

“Broken Man,” Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

“Dark Matter,” Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

“Dilemma,” Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt & Tré Cool, songwriters (Green Day)

“Gift Horse,” Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards, The Black Crowes

Romance, Fontaines D.C.

Saviors, Green Day

TANGK, IDLES

Dark Matter, Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones

No Name, Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Neon Pill,” Cage the Elephant

“Song of the Lake,” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

“Starburster,” Fontaines D.C.

“BYE BYE,” Kim Gordon

“Flea,” St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm, Clairo

The Collective, Kim Gordon

What Now, Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming, St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Guidance,” Jhené Aiko

“Residuals,” Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Coco Jones

“Made for Me (Live on BET),” Muni Long

“Saturn,” SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Wet,” Marsha Ambrosius

“Can I Have This Groove,” Kenyon Dixon

“No Lie,” Lalah Hathaway feat. Michael McDonald

“Make Me Forget,” Muni Long

“That’s You,” Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song

“After Hours,” Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning,” Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me,” Jeff Gitelman, Kareen Lomax, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

So Glad to Know You, Avery*Sunshine

En Route, Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone and The New World, Childish Gambino

Crash, Kehlani

Why Lawd?, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Vantablack, Lalah Hathaway

Revenge, Muni Long

Algorithm, Lucky Daye

Coming Home, Usher

Best Rap Performance

“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B

“When the Sun Shines Again,” Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos

“NISSAN ALTIMA,” Doechii

“Houdini,” Eminem

“Like That,” Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“KEHLANI,” Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani

“SPAGHETTII,” Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell & Shaboozey

“We Still Don’t Trust You,” Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd

“Big Mama,” Latto

“3:AM,” Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu

Best Rap Song

“Asteroids,” Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody feat. Hit-Boy)

“Carnival,” Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) feat. Rich the Kid & Playboi Carti)

“Like That,” Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar)

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Yeah Glo!,” Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later, J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1, Common & Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), Eminem

We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something to Say, Queen Sheba

cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series, Omari Hardwick

Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 In The Beginning Was The Word, Malik Yusef

The Heart, The Mind, The Soul, Tank and the Bangas

The Seven Number Ones, Mad Skillz

Best Jazz Performance

“Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT),” The Baylor Project

“Phoenix Reimagined (Live),” Lakecia Benjamin feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield

“Juno,” Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me,” Samara Joy feat. Sullivan Fortner

“Little Fears,: Dan Pugach Big Band feat. Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Journey in Black, Christie Dashiell

Wildflowers Vol. 1, Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner

A Joyful Holiday, Samara Joy

Milton + Esperanza, Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding

My Ideal, Catherine Russell & Sean Mason

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Owl Song, Ambrose Akinmusire feat. Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley

Beyond This Place, Kenny Barron feat. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson

Phoenix Reimagined (Live), Lakecia Benjamin

Remembrance, Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

Solo Game, Sullivan Fortner

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Returning to Forever, John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band

And So It Goes, The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

Walk a Mile in My Shoe, Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band

Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence, Dan Pugach Big Band

Golden City, Miguel Zenón

Best Latin Jazz Album

Spain Forever Again, Michel Camilo & Tomatito

Cubop Lives!, Luques Curtis, Zaccai Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus

COLLAB, Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Time and Again, Eliane Elias

El Trio: Live in Italy, Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola

Cuba and Beyond, Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet

As I Travel, Donald Vega feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Night Reign, Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun, André 3000

Code Derivation, Robert Glasper

Foreverland, Keyon Harrold

No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin, Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

À Fleur De Peau, Cyrille Aimée

Visions, Norah Jones

Good Together, Lake Street Dive

Impossible Dream, Aaron Lazar

Christmas Wish, Gregory Porter

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Plot Armor, Taylor Eigsti

Rhapsody in Blue, Béla Fleck

Orchestras (Live), Bill Frisell feat. Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan

Mark, Mark Guiliana

Speak to Me, Julian Lage

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen

Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Merrily We Roll Along

Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

The Notebook

John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Outsiders

Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine & Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay & Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast) Suffs

Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Wiz

Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer & lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Country Solo Performance

“16 CARRIAGES,” Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll

“The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey

“It Takes a Woman,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Cowboys Cry Too,” Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan

“II MOST WANTED,” Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus

“Break Mine,” Brothers Osborne

“Bigger Houses,” Dan + Shay

“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Best Country Song

“The Architect,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Collins Obinna Chibueze & Nevin Sastry, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Am Not Okay,” Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)

“I Had Some Help,” Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Atia Boggs, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best Country Album

COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion, Post Malone

Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves

Higher, Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance

“Blame It on Eve,” Shemekia Copeland

“Nothing in Rambling,” The Fabulous Thunderbirds feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood

“Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell

“The Ballad of Sally Anne,” Rhiannon Giddens

Best Americana Performance

“YA YA,” Beyoncé

“Subtitles,” Madison Cunningham

“Don’t Do Me Good,” Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell

“Runaway Train,” Sarah Jarosz

“Empty Trainload of Sky,” Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best American Roots Song

“Ahead of the Game,” Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)

“All in Good Time,” Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine feat. Fiona Apple)

“All My Friends,” Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)

“Blame It on Eve,” John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)

Best Americana Album

The Other Side, T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy, Charley Crockett

Trail of Flowers, Sierra Ferrell

Polaroid Lovers, Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive, Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood, Waxahatchee

Best Bluegrass Album

I Built a World, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Songs of Love and Life, The Del McCoury Band

No Fear, Sister Sadie

Live Vol. 1, Billy Strings

Earl Jam, Tony Trischka

Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman, Dan Tyminski

Best Traditional Blues Album

Hill Country Love, Cedric Burnside

Struck Down, The Fabulous Thunderbirds

One Guitar Woman, Sue Foley

Sam’s Place, Little Feat

Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa, The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, Joe Bonamassa

Blame It on Eve, Shemekia Copeland

Friendlytown, Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour

Mileage, Ruthie Foster

The Fury, Antonio Vergara

Best Folk Album

American Patchwork Quartet, American Patchwork Quartet

Weird Faith, Madi Diaz

Bright Future, Adrianne Lenker

All My Friends, Aoife O’Donovan

Woodland, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

25 Back to My Roots, Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles feat. J’Wan Boudreaux

Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, New Breed Brass Band feat. Trombone Shorty

Kuini, Kalani Pe’a

Stories From the Battlefield, The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Church Doors,” Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence & Sir William James Baptist, songwriters

“Yesterday,” Melvin Crispell III

“Hold On (Live),” Ricky Dillard

“Holy Hands,” DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters

“One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Holy Forever (Live),” Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans

“Praise,” Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Firm Foundation (He Won’t),” Honor & Glory feat. Disciple

“In the Name of Jesus,” JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music feat. Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters

“In the Room,” Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

“That’s My King,” CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Covered Vol. 1, Melvin Crispell III

Choirmaster II (Live), Ricky Dillard

Father’s Day, Kirk Franklin

Still Karen, Karen Clark Sheard

More Than This, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Heart of a Human, DOE

When Wind Meets Fire, Elevation Worship

Child of God, Forrest Frank

Coat of Many Colors, Brandon Lake

The Maverick Way Complete, Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2, Authentic Unlimited

The Gospel According to Mark, Mark D. Conklin

Rhapsody, The Harlem Gospel Travelers

Church, Cory Henry

Loving You, The Nelons

Best Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation, Anitta

El Viaje, Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA, Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira

ORQUÍDEAS, Kali Uchis

Best Música Urbana Album

nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana, Bad Bunny

Rayo, J Balvin

FERXXOCALIPSIS, Feid

LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN, Residente

att., Young Miko

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Compita del Destino, El David Aguilar

Pa’ Tu Cuerpa, Cimafunk

Autopoiética, Mon Laferte

GRASA, NATHY PELUSO

¿Quién trae las cornetas?, Rawayana

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Diamantes, Chiquis

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1, Carín León

ÉXODO, Peso Pluma

De Lejitos, Jessi Uribe

Best Tropical Latin Album

MUEVENSE, Marc Anthony

Bailar, Sheila E.

Radio Güira, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional), Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Vacilón Santiaguero, Kiki Valera

Best Global Music Performance

“Raat Ki Rani,” Arooj Aftab

“A Rock Somewhere,” Jacob Collier feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal

“Rise,” Rocky Dawuni

“Bemba Colorá,” Sheila E. feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar

“Sunlight to My Soul,” Angélique Kidjo Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir

“Kashira,” Masa Takumi feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung

Best African Music Performance

“Tomorrow,” Yemi Alade

“MMS,” Asake & Wizkid

“Sensational,” Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

“Higher,” Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe,” Tems

Best Global Music Album

Alkebulan II, Matt B feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Paisajes, Ciro Hurtado

Heis, Rema

Historias De Un Flamenco, Antonio Rey

Born in the Wild, Tems

Best Reggae Album

Take It Easy, Collie Buddz

Party With Me, Vybz Kartel

Never Gets Late Here, Shenseea

Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe), Various Artists

Evolution, The Wailers

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Break of Dawn, Ricky Kej

Triveni, Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon

Opus, Ryuichi Sakamoto

Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn, Anoushka Shankar

Warriors of Light, Radhika Vekaria

Best Children’s Music Album

Brillo, Brillo!, Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band

Creciendo, Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

My Favorite Dream, John Legend

Solid Rock Revival, Rock for Children

World Wide Playdate, Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Best Comedy Album

Armageddon, Ricky Gervais

The Dreamer, Dave Chappelle

The Prisoner, Jim Gaffigan

Someday You’ll Die, Nikki Glaser

Where Was I, Trevor Noah

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words (Various Artists), Guy Oldfield, producer

…And Your Ass Will Follow, George Clinton

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, Dolly Parton

Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration, Jimmy Carter

My Name Is Barbra, Barbra Streisand

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Color Purple, Nick Baxter, Blitz Bazawule & Stephen Bray, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll and Morgan Rhodes, music supervisors (Various Artists)

Deadpool & Wolverine, Dave Jordan, Shawn Levy & Ryan Reynolds, compilation producers; Dave Jordan, music supervisor (Various Artists)

Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein, Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin (London Symphony Orchestra); Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor

Saltburn, Emerald Fennell, compilation producer; Kirsten Lane, music supervisor (Various Artists)

Twisters: The Album, Ian Cripps, Brandon Davis, Joe Khoury & Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; Mike Knobloch & Rachel Levy, music supervisors (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

American Fiction, Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple, Kris Bowers, composer

Dune: Part Two, Hans Zimmer, composer

Shōgun, Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Pinar Toprak, composer

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, John Paesano, composer

Star Wars Outlaws, Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, Winifred Phillips, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” (From Twisters: The Album)

Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“Better Place” (From TROLLS Band Together)

Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)

“Can’t Catch Me Now” (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“It Never Went Away” (From American Symphony)

Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Love Will Survive” (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

Best Music Video

“Tailor Swif,” A$AP Rocky

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer

“360,” Charli xcx

Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers

“Houdini,” Eminem

Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau & Anthony Saleh, video producers

“Fortnight,” Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer

Best Music Film

American Symphony, Jon Batiste

Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman & Joedan Okun, video producers

June (June Carter Cash)

Kristen Vaurio, video director; Dan Goodman, Brian Hunt, Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson & Kristen Vaurio, video producers

Kings From Queens, Run-DMC

Kirk Fraser, video director; William H. Masterson III, video producer

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple, Steven Van Zandt

Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher & Bill Teck, video producers

The Greatest Night in Pop (Various Artists)

Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie & Harriet Sternberg, video producers

Best Recording Package

The Avett Brothers, Scott Avett, Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)

Baker Hotel, Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)

BRAT, Charli XCX, Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)

F-1 Trillion, Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Bobby Greenleaf, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon, Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta & Austin Post, art directors (Post Malone)

Hounds of Love The Baskerville Edition, Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

Jug Band Millionaire, Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease, Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Half Living Things, Nick Azinas & Mike Hicks, art directors (Alpha Wolf)

Hounds of Love The Boxes of Lost at Sea, Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

In Utero, Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)

Mind Games, Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)

Unsuk Chin, Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)

We Blame Chicago, Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)

Best Album Notes

After Midnight, Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras)

The Carnegie Hall Concert, Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)

Centennial, Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)

John Culshaw – The Art Of The Producer – The Early Years 1948-55, Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)

SONtrack Original De La Película “Al Son De Beno,” Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Centennial

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard Martin, restoration engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)

Diamonds and Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition

L. Londell McMillan, Charles F. Spicer, Jr. & Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood & Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers; Chris James, restoration engineer (Prince & The New Power Generation)

Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings

Tom Laskey, Shana L. Redmond, Susan Robeson & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)

Pepito y Paquito

Pepe De Lucía & Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer; Jesús Bola, restoration engineer (Pepe De Lucía And Paco De Lucía)

The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording – Super Deluxe Edition)

Mike Matessino & Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick & Mike Matessino, mastering engineers; Mike Matessino, restoration engineer (Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Algorithm

Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)

Cyan Blue

Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon & Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)

Deeper Well

Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder & Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

Empathogen

Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller & Willow Smith, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (WILLOW)

i/o

Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)

Short n’ Sweet

Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Adams: Girls of the Golden West

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Andres: The Blind Banister

Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev & Metropolis Ensemble)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit

Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Clear Voices in the Dark

Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard & Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Erica Brenner

• Biber: Mystery Sonatas (Alan Choo, Jeannette Sorrell & Apollo’s Fire)

• Handel: Israel in Egypt (Jeannette Sorrell, Apollo’s Singers & Apollo’s Fire)

• Mozart: Piano Sonatas, Vols. 5 & 6 (Orli Shaham)

• Songs for a Friend – A Tribute to Trumpeter Ryan Anthony (Various Artists)

• Sonic Alchemy (YuEun Kim, Mina Gajić & Coleman Itzkoff)

Christoph Franke

• Beethoven: The Complete Symphonies (Antonello Manacorda & Kammerakademie Potsdam)

• Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1, 5, 6 & 10 (Dénes Várjon & Antje Weithaas)

• Brahms, Viotti & Dvořák: Orchestral Works (Tanja Tetzlaff, Christian Tetzlaff, Paavo Järvi & Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin)

• Mozart: Sinigaglia (Noah Bendix-Balgley)

• Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 (Kirill Petrenko & Berliner Philharmoniker)

• The Vienna Recital (Yuja Wang)

Morten Lindberg

• Mor (Karen Haugom Olsen & Nidaros Domkor)

• Pax (Nina T. Karlsen, Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)

• Sommerro: Borders (Nick Davies & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

Dmitriy Lipay

• Adams: Girls of the Golden West (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

• Messiaen: Des Canyons Aux Étoiles… (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

• Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina (Gustavo Dudamel, Gabriela Ortiz, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Elaine Martone

• Bartók: String Quartet No.3; Suite From ‘The Miraculous Mandarin’ (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

• The Book of Spells (Merian Ensemble)

• Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

• Divine Mischief (Julian Bliss, J. Eric Wilson & Baylor University Wind Ensemble)

• Joy! (John Morris Russell & Cincinnati Pops)

• Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

• Schubert: The Complete Impromptus (Gerardo Teissonnière)

• Stranger at Home (Shachar Israel)

• Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)

Dirk Sobotka

• American Dreams (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony)

• Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

• Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, ‘From The New World’; American Suite (Nathalie Stutzmann & Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)

• Radiance Untethered – The Choral Music of John Wykoff (Cameron F. Labarr & Missouri State University Chorale)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Avalon

Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; John Webber, immersive mastering engineer; Rhett Davies & Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)

Genius Loves Company

Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With Various Artists)

Henning Sommerro: Borders

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

i/o (In-Side Mix)

Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel)

Pax

Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)

Best Instrumental Composition

“At Last,” Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)

“Communion,” Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)

“I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time,” André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)

“Remembrance,” Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck)

“Strands,” Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Baby Elephant Walk – Encore,” Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)

“Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)

“Rhapsody in Blue(Grass),” Béla Fleck, arranger (Béla Fleck Featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton)

“Rose Without the Thorns,” Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying Featuring säje & Tonality)

“Silent Night,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Alma,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)

“Always Come Back,” Matt Jones, John Legend & Sufjan Stevens, arrangers (John Legend)

“b i g f e e l i n g s,” Chris Greatti, Zach Tenorio & Willow, arrangers (WILLOW)

“Last Surprise (From Persona 5),” Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher)

“The Sound of Silence,” Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry feat. Sleeping at Last)

Best Orchestral Performance

“Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance”

Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)

“Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major”

JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina”

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen”

Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Stravinsky: The Firebird”

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

“Adams: Girls of the Golden West”

John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas”

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Moravec: The Shining”

Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)

“Puts: The Hours”

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O’Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater”

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

Best Choral Performance

“Clear Voices in the Dark”

Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

“A Dream So Bright – Choral Music of Jake Runestad”

Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)

“Handel: Israel In Egypt”

Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers)

“Ochre”

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“Sheehan: Akathist”

Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan & Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices & Trinity Youth Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles,” JACK Quartet

“Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97, ‘Archduke,’” Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax

“Cerrone: Beaufort Scales,” Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble

“Home,” Miró Quartet

“Rectangles and Circumstance,” Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Akiho: Longing,” Andy Akiho

“Bach: Goldberg Variations,” Víkingur Ólafsson

“Eastman: The Holy Presence of Joan D’Arc,” Seth Parker Woods, conductor

“Entourer,” Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)

“Perry: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra,” Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)

Beyond the Years – Unpublished Songs of Florence Price, Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

A Change Is Gonna Come, Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles

Bespoke Songs, Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña, Garrick Zoeter & Julian Schwarz)

Show Me the Way, Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist

Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder, Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d’Oro)

Best Classical Compendium

Akiho: BeLonging

Andy Akiho & Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon & Mark Dover, producers

American Counterpoints

Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode

JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer

Mythologies II

Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies & Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello”

Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)

“Coleman: Revelry”

Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)

“Lang: Composition as Explanation”

David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina”

Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater”

Kaija Saariaho, composer; Amin Maalouf, librettist (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra)