GRAMMYs 2025: Everything you need to know

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 2, 2025, at Cryto.com Arena in L.A.
The ceremony will broadcast on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.
South African comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the prestigious star-studded night for the fifth consecutive time.
Beyoncé has led the pack with 11 nominations. Following Queen Bey comes Charlie XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, who have bagged seven nods.
Next in line are Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift with six nominations each.
Shortly after Grammys 2025 nominations were announced, an uproar ensued as several big names failed to secure nominations across 94 categories.
Following are the musicians who were snubbed by Grammys 2025:
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Ariana Grande
Tyla
Tinashe
Hozier
Sexyy Red
Jack Antonoff
Troye Sivan
Gracie Abrams
Normani
BLACKPINK's Lisa
Stray Kids
Seventeen
Grammys 2025 Controversies
Shortly after the Grammys 2025 nominations were unveiled, they sparked controversy on the internet, highlighting the biggest snubs, controversial nominations, and song choices.
André 3000, Jacob Collier and Chris Brown's nominations at the upcoming events remained controversial.
While, Lamar’s song Not Like Us inlcusion raised eyebrows. The song was nominated for a Grammy despite the controversy surrounding its subject matter
Furthermore, K-pop fans were also disappointed on the omission of BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Stary Kids, and more. Not to mention not a single K-pop act made it to the nominations
Nominations were announced through a YouTube livestream on November 8, 2024, to honour the best music released between September 16, 2023 and August 30, 2024.
Following is the complete list of Grammys 2025 nominations:
Record of the Year
Now and Then, The Beatles
Giles Martin & Paul McCartney, producers; Geoff Emerick, Steve Genewick, Jon Jacobs, Greg McAllister, Steve Orchard, Keith Smith, Mark ‘Spike’ Stent & Bruce Sugar, engineers/mixers; Miles Showell, mastering engineer
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM, Beyoncé
Beyoncé, Nate Ferraro, Killah B & Raphael Saadiq, producers; Hotae Alexander Jang, Alex Nibley & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter
Julian Bunetta, producer; Julian Bunetta & Jeff Gunnell, engineers/mixers; Nathan Dantzler, mastering engineer
360, Charli xcx
Cirkut & A. G. Cook, producers; Cirkut & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Idania Valencia, mastering engineer
BIRDS OF A FEATHER, Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Thom Beemer, Jon Castelli, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Aron Forbes, Brad Lauchert & Chaz Sexton, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer
Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar
Mustard, Sean Momberger & Sounwave, producers; Ray Charles Brown Jr. & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Nicolas de Porcel, mastering engineer
Good Luck, Babe!, Chappell Roan
Dan Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Dan Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Fortnight, Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
Jack Antonoff, Louis Bell & Taylor Swift, producers; Louis Bell, Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Michael Riddleberger & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Album of the Year
New Blue Sun, André 3000
André 3000 & Carlos Niño, producers; André 3000, Carlos Niño & Ken Oriole, engineers/mixers; André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, songwriters; Andy Kravitz, mastering engineer
COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé
Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Dave Hamelin, producers; Matheus Braz, Brandon Harding, Hotae Alexander Jang, Dani Pampuri & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Ryan Beatty, Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Dave Hamelin, S. Carter & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
Jack Antonoff, Julian Bunetta, Ian Kirkpatrick & John Ryan, producers; Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, Julian Bunetta, Sabrina Carpenter, Ian Kirkpatrick, Julia Michaels & John Ryan, songwriters; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers
BRAT, Charli xcx
Charli xcx, Cirkut & A. G. Cook, producers; A. G. Cook, Tom Norris & Geoff Swan, engineers/mixers; Charlotte Aitchison, Henry Walter, Alexander Guy Cook, Finn Keane & Jonathan Christopher Shave, songwriters; Idania Valencia, mastering engineer
Djesse Vol. 4, Jacob Collier
Jacob Collier, producer; Ben Bloomberg, Jacob Collier & Paul Pouwer, engineers/mixers; Jacob Collier, songwriter; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, mastering engineers
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Thom Beemer, Jon Castelli, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Aron Forbes, Brad Lauchert & Chaz Sexton, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & FINNEAS, songwriters; Dale Becker, mastering engineer
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan
Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Daniel Nigro & Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, Taylor Swift
Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Zem Audu, Bella Blasko, Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Jonathan Low, Michael Riddleberger, Christopher Rowe, Laura Sisk & Evan Smith, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Song of the Year
A Bar Song (Tipsy), Sean Cook, Collins Obinna Chibueze & Nevin Sastry, songwriters (Shaboozey)
BIRDS OF A FEATHER, Billie Eilish O’Connell & FINNEAS, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Die With a Smile, Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
Fortnight, Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone)
Good Luck, Babe!, Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
Please Please Please, Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM, Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Atia Boggs, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
• Bugs (Jamila Woods)
• Don’t Matter (Rae Khalil)
• Honey (BJ the Chicago Kid feat. Chlöe)
• Irreplaceable (Interlude) (Rae Khalil)
• Is It Worth It (Rae Khalil)
• Love Takeover (Lion Babe)
• Spend the Night (BJ the Chicago Kid, Coco Jones)
Dernst "D’Mile" Emile II
• Algorithm (Lucky Daye)
• Bar Song (Koe Wetzel)
• Die With a Smile (Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars)
• HERicane (Lucky Daye)
• I Love U (Usher)
• One of Them Ones (Usher)
• Power of Two (From Star Wars: The Acolyte) (Victoria Monét)
• That’s You (Lucky Daye)
Ian Fitchuk
• AMEN”l (Beyoncé)
• Angel Face (Stephen Sanchez)
• Deeper Well (Kacey Musgraves)
• Don’t Forget Me (Maggie Rogers)
• Lemon (Still Woozy)
• Oh, Gemini (Role Model)
• Peaceful Place (Leon Bridges)
• Redemption Song (Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film) (Leon Bridges)
• Three Little Birds (Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film) (Kacey Musgraves)
Mustard
• Faith of a Mustard Seed (Mustard)
• Not Like Us (Kendrick Lamar)
• Parking Lot (Mustard & Travis Scott)
Daniel Nigro
• Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) (Olivia Rodrigo)
• The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (Chappell Roan)
• Girl i’ve always been (Olivia Rodrigo)
• Good Luck, Babe! (Chappell Roan)
• So American (Olivia Rodrigo)
• Stranger (Olivia Rodrigo)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
• Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (Luke Combs)
• All I Ever Do Is Leave (Luke Combs)
• Chevrolet (Dustin Lynch feat. Jelly Roll)
• Make Me a Mop (Cody Johnson)
• Never Left Me (Megan Moroney)
• No Caller ID (Megan Moroney)
• Noah (Megan Moroney)
• Remember Him That Way (Luke Combs)
• Roulette on the Heart (Conner Smith & Hailey Whitters)
Amy Allen
• Chrome Cowgirl (Leon Bridges)
• Espresso (Sabrina Carpenter)
• High Road (Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph)
• Please Please Please (Sabrina Carpenter)
• Run for the hills (Tate McRae)
• Scared of my guitar (Olivia Rodrigo)
• Selfish (Justin Timberlake)
• Sweet Dreams (Koe Wetzel)
• Aste (Sabrina Carpenter)
Edgar Barrera
• Atención (Ivan Cornejo)
• (Entre Paréntesis) (Shakira & Grupo Frontera)
• It Was Always You (Siempre Fuiste Tú) (Carin Leon & Leon Bridges)
• No Se Vale (Camilo)
• The One (Pero No Como Yo) (Carin Leon & Kane Brown)
• Por El Contrario (Becky G With Ángela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar)
• Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido (Karol G)
• Sincere (Khalid)
• Tommy & Pamela (Peso Pluma & Kenia Os)
Jessie Jo Dillon
• Am I Okay? (Megan Moroney)
• Go To Hell (Post Malone)
• Heaven By Noon (Megan Moroney)
• Lies Lies Lies (Morgan Wallen)
• Messed Up As Me (Keith Urban)
• Never Left Me (Megan Moroney)
• No Caller ID (Megan Moroney)
• Sorry Mom (Kelsea Ballerini)
• Two Hearts (Post Malone)
RAYE
• Ask & You Shall Receive (Rita Ora)
• Because I Love You (Halle)
• Dear Ben, Pt II.(Jennifer Lopez)
• Genesis. (RAYE)
• Mother Nature (RAYE & Hans Zimmer)
• Paralyzed (Lucky Daye feat. RAYE)
• RIIVERDANCE (Beyoncé)
• You’re Hired (NEIKED feat. Ayra Starr)
Best Pop Solo Performance
BODYGUARD, Beyoncé
Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter
Apple, Charli xcx
BIRDS OF A FEATHER, Billie Eilish
Good Luck, Babe!, Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
us., Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift
LEVII’S JEANS, Beyoncé feat. Post Malone
Guess, Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
the boy is mine, Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
Die With a Smile, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine, Ariana Grande
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
She’s Gone, Dance On, Disclosure
Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer
Loved, Four Tet
Kieran Hebden, producer; Kieran Hebden, mixer
leavemealone, Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
Boo, Fred Again.., Alex Gibson, Kieran Hebden, LOOSE, Skrillex & Sid Stone, producers; Fred Again.. & Jay Reynolds, mixers
Neverender, Justice & Tame Impala
Gaspard Augé & Xavier De Rosnay, producers; Gaspard Augé, Xavier De Rosnay, Damien Quintard & Vincent Taurelle, mixers
Witchy, KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino
Lauren D’Elia & KAYTRANADA, producers; Neal H Pogue, mixer
Best Dance Pop Recording
Make You Mine, Madison Beer
Madison Beer & Leroy Clampitt, producers; Mitch McCarthy, mixer
Von Dutch, Charli xcx
Finn Keane, producer; Tom Norris, mixer
L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT], Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Jon Castelli & Aron Forbes, mixers
yes, and?, Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande, ILYA & Max Martin, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer
Got Me Started, Troye Sivan
Styalz Fuego & Ian Kirkpatrick, producers; Alex Ghenea, mixer
Best Dance/Electronic Album
BRAT, Charli xcx
Three, Four Tet
Hyperdrama, Justice
Timeless, KAYTRANADA
Telos, Zedd
Best Remixed Recording
Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix, KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii feat. JT)
A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix], David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix, Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)
Von Dutch, A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)
Best Rock Performance
Now and Then, The Beatles
Beautiful People (Stay High), The Black Keys
The American Dream Is Killing Me, Green Day
Gift Horse, IDLES
Dark Matter, Pearl Jam
Broken Man, St. Vincent
Best Metal Performance
“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!),” Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
“Crown of Horns,” Judas Priest
“Suffocate,” Knocked Loose feat. Poppy
“Screaming Suicide,” Metallica
“Cellar Door,” Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Beautiful People (Stay High),” Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
“Broken Man,” Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
“Dark Matter,” Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
“Dilemma,” Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt & Tré Cool, songwriters (Green Day)
“Gift Horse,” Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Best Rock Album
Happiness Bastards, The Black Crowes
Romance, Fontaines D.C.
Saviors, Green Day
TANGK, IDLES
Dark Matter, Pearl Jam
Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones
No Name, Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Neon Pill,” Cage the Elephant
“Song of the Lake,” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
“Starburster,” Fontaines D.C.
“BYE BYE,” Kim Gordon
“Flea,” St. Vincent
Best Alternative Music Album
Wild God, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Charm, Clairo
The Collective, Kim Gordon
What Now, Brittany Howard
All Born Screaming, St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
“Guidance,” Jhené Aiko
“Residuals,” Chris Brown
“Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Coco Jones
“Made for Me (Live on BET),” Muni Long
“Saturn,” SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Wet,” Marsha Ambrosius
“Can I Have This Groove,” Kenyon Dixon
“No Lie,” Lalah Hathaway feat. Michael McDonald
“Make Me Forget,” Muni Long
“That’s You,” Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
“After Hours,” Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)
“Burning,” Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
“Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)
“Ruined Me,” Jeff Gitelman, Kareen Lomax, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)
“Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
So Glad to Know You, Avery*Sunshine
En Route, Durand Bernarr
Bando Stone and The New World, Childish Gambino
Crash, Kehlani
Why Lawd?, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Best R&B Album
11:11 (Deluxe), Chris Brown
Vantablack, Lalah Hathaway
Revenge, Muni Long
Algorithm, Lucky Daye
Coming Home, Usher
Best Rap Performance
“Enough (Miami),” Cardi B
“When the Sun Shines Again,” Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos
“NISSAN ALTIMA,” Doechii
“Houdini,” Eminem
“Like That,” Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“KEHLANI,” Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani
“SPAGHETTII,” Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell & Shaboozey
“We Still Don’t Trust You,” Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd
“Big Mama,” Latto
“3:AM,” Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu
Best Rap Song
“Asteroids,” Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody feat. Hit-Boy)
“Carnival,” Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) feat. Rich the Kid & Playboi Carti)
“Like That,” Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar)
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
“Yeah Glo!,” Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)
Best Rap Album
Might Delete Later, J. Cole
The Auditorium, Vol. 1, Common & Pete Rock
Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii
The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), Eminem
We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something to Say, Queen Sheba
cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series, Omari Hardwick
Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 In The Beginning Was The Word, Malik Yusef
The Heart, The Mind, The Soul, Tank and the Bangas
The Seven Number Ones, Mad Skillz
Best Jazz Performance
“Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT),” The Baylor Project
“Phoenix Reimagined (Live),” Lakecia Benjamin feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield
“Juno,” Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me,” Samara Joy feat. Sullivan Fortner
“Little Fears,: Dan Pugach Big Band feat. Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Journey in Black, Christie Dashiell
Wildflowers Vol. 1, Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner
A Joyful Holiday, Samara Joy
Milton + Esperanza, Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding
My Ideal, Catherine Russell & Sean Mason
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Owl Song, Ambrose Akinmusire feat. Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley
Beyond This Place, Kenny Barron feat. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson
Phoenix Reimagined (Live), Lakecia Benjamin
Remembrance, Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
Solo Game, Sullivan Fortner
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Returning to Forever, John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band
And So It Goes, The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
Walk a Mile in My Shoe, Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band
Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence, Dan Pugach Big Band
Golden City, Miguel Zenón
Best Latin Jazz Album
Spain Forever Again, Michel Camilo & Tomatito
Cubop Lives!, Luques Curtis, Zaccai Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus
COLLAB, Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Time and Again, Eliane Elias
El Trio: Live in Italy, Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola
Cuba and Beyond, Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet
As I Travel, Donald Vega feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Night Reign, Arooj Aftab
New Blue Sun, André 3000
Code Derivation, Robert Glasper
Foreverland, Keyon Harrold
No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin, Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
À Fleur De Peau, Cyrille Aimée
Visions, Norah Jones
Good Together, Lake Street Dive
Impossible Dream, Aaron Lazar
Christmas Wish, Gregory Porter
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Plot Armor, Taylor Eigsti
Rhapsody in Blue, Béla Fleck
Orchestras (Live), Bill Frisell feat. Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan
Mark, Mark Guiliana
Speak to Me, Julian Lage
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen
Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Merrily We Roll Along
Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)
The Notebook
John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The Outsiders
Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine & Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay & Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast) Suffs
Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The Wiz
Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer & lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Country Solo Performance
“16 CARRIAGES,” Beyoncé
“I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll
“The Architect,” Kacey Musgraves
“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
“It Takes a Woman,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Cowboys Cry Too,” Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan
“II MOST WANTED,” Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus
“Break Mine,” Brothers Osborne
“Bigger Houses,” Dan + Shay
“I Had Some Help,” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Best Country Song
“The Architect,” Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Sean Cook, Collins Obinna Chibueze & Nevin Sastry, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“I Am Not Okay,” Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)
“I Had Some Help,” Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen)
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Atia Boggs, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best Country Album
COWBOY CARTER, Beyoncé
F-1 Trillion, Post Malone
Deeper Well, Kacey Musgraves
Higher, Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance
“Blame It on Eve,” Shemekia Copeland
“Nothing in Rambling,” The Fabulous Thunderbirds feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood
“Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell
“The Ballad of Sally Anne,” Rhiannon Giddens
Best Americana Performance
“YA YA,” Beyoncé
“Subtitles,” Madison Cunningham
“Don’t Do Me Good,” Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves
“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell
“Runaway Train,” Sarah Jarosz
“Empty Trainload of Sky,” Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best American Roots Song
“Ahead of the Game,” Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)
“All in Good Time,” Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine feat. Fiona Apple)
“All My Friends,” Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)
“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)
“Blame It on Eve,” John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)
Best Americana Album
The Other Side, T Bone Burnett
$10 Cowboy, Charley Crockett
Trail of Flowers, Sierra Ferrell
Polaroid Lovers, Sarah Jarosz
No One Gets Out Alive, Maggie Rose
Tigers Blood, Waxahatchee
Best Bluegrass Album
I Built a World, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
Songs of Love and Life, The Del McCoury Band
No Fear, Sister Sadie
Live Vol. 1, Billy Strings
Earl Jam, Tony Trischka
Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman, Dan Tyminski
Best Traditional Blues Album
Hill Country Love, Cedric Burnside
Struck Down, The Fabulous Thunderbirds
One Guitar Woman, Sue Foley
Sam’s Place, Little Feat
Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa, The Taj Mahal Sextet
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, Joe Bonamassa
Blame It on Eve, Shemekia Copeland
Friendlytown, Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour
Mileage, Ruthie Foster
The Fury, Antonio Vergara
Best Folk Album
American Patchwork Quartet, American Patchwork Quartet
Weird Faith, Madi Diaz
Bright Future, Adrianne Lenker
All My Friends, Aoife O’Donovan
Woodland, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
25 Back to My Roots, Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles feat. J’Wan Boudreaux
Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, New Breed Brass Band feat. Trombone Shorty
Kuini, Kalani Pe’a
Stories From the Battlefield, The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Church Doors,” Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence & Sir William James Baptist, songwriters
“Yesterday,” Melvin Crispell III
“Hold On (Live),” Ricky Dillard
“Holy Hands,” DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters
“One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Holy Forever (Live),” Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans
“Praise,” Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
“Firm Foundation (He Won’t),” Honor & Glory feat. Disciple
“In the Name of Jesus,” JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music feat. Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters
“In the Room,” Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
“That’s My King,” CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Covered Vol. 1, Melvin Crispell III
Choirmaster II (Live), Ricky Dillard
Father’s Day, Kirk Franklin
Still Karen, Karen Clark Sheard
More Than This, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Heart of a Human, DOE
When Wind Meets Fire, Elevation Worship
Child of God, Forrest Frank
Coat of Many Colors, Brandon Lake
The Maverick Way Complete, Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2, Authentic Unlimited
The Gospel According to Mark, Mark D. Conklin
Rhapsody, The Harlem Gospel Travelers
Church, Cory Henry
Loving You, The Nelons
Best Latin Pop Album
Funk Generation, Anitta
El Viaje, Luis Fonsi
GARCÍA, Kany García
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira
ORQUÍDEAS, Kali Uchis
Best Música Urbana Album
nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana, Bad Bunny
Rayo, J Balvin
FERXXOCALIPSIS, Feid
LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN, Residente
att., Young Miko
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Compita del Destino, El David Aguilar
Pa’ Tu Cuerpa, Cimafunk
Autopoiética, Mon Laferte
GRASA, NATHY PELUSO
¿Quién trae las cornetas?, Rawayana
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Diamantes, Chiquis
Boca Chueca, Vol. 1, Carín León
ÉXODO, Peso Pluma
De Lejitos, Jessi Uribe
Best Tropical Latin Album
MUEVENSE, Marc Anthony
Bailar, Sheila E.
Radio Güira, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional), Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Vacilón Santiaguero, Kiki Valera
Best Global Music Performance
“Raat Ki Rani,” Arooj Aftab
“A Rock Somewhere,” Jacob Collier feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal
“Rise,” Rocky Dawuni
“Bemba Colorá,” Sheila E. feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar
“Sunlight to My Soul,” Angélique Kidjo Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir
“Kashira,” Masa Takumi feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung
Best African Music Performance
“Tomorrow,” Yemi Alade
“MMS,” Asake & Wizkid
“Sensational,” Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay
“Higher,” Burna Boy
“Love Me JeJe,” Tems
Best Global Music Album
Alkebulan II, Matt B feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Paisajes, Ciro Hurtado
Heis, Rema
Historias De Un Flamenco, Antonio Rey
Born in the Wild, Tems
Best Reggae Album
Take It Easy, Collie Buddz
Party With Me, Vybz Kartel
Never Gets Late Here, Shenseea
Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe), Various Artists
Evolution, The Wailers
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Break of Dawn, Ricky Kej
Triveni, Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon
Opus, Ryuichi Sakamoto
Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn, Anoushka Shankar
Warriors of Light, Radhika Vekaria
Best Children’s Music Album
Brillo, Brillo!, Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band
Creciendo, Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
My Favorite Dream, John Legend
Solid Rock Revival, Rock for Children
World Wide Playdate, Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Best Comedy Album
Armageddon, Ricky Gervais
The Dreamer, Dave Chappelle
The Prisoner, Jim Gaffigan
Someday You’ll Die, Nikki Glaser
Where Was I, Trevor Noah
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words (Various Artists), Guy Oldfield, producer
…And Your Ass Will Follow, George Clinton
Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, Dolly Parton
Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration, Jimmy Carter
My Name Is Barbra, Barbra Streisand
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Color Purple, Nick Baxter, Blitz Bazawule & Stephen Bray, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll and Morgan Rhodes, music supervisors (Various Artists)
Deadpool & Wolverine, Dave Jordan, Shawn Levy & Ryan Reynolds, compilation producers; Dave Jordan, music supervisor (Various Artists)
Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein, Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin (London Symphony Orchestra); Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
Saltburn, Emerald Fennell, compilation producer; Kirsten Lane, music supervisor (Various Artists)
Twisters: The Album, Ian Cripps, Brandon Davis, Joe Khoury & Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; Mike Knobloch & Rachel Levy, music supervisors (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
American Fiction, Laura Karpman, composer
Challengers, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
The Color Purple, Kris Bowers, composer
Dune: Part Two, Hans Zimmer, composer
Shōgun, Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Pinar Toprak, composer
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, John Paesano, composer
Star Wars Outlaws, Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, Winifred Phillips, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” (From Twisters: The Album)
Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)
“Better Place” (From TROLLS Band Together)
Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)
“Can’t Catch Me Now” (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“It Never Went Away” (From American Symphony)
Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Love Will Survive” (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)
Best Music Video
“Tailor Swif,” A$AP Rocky
Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer
“360,” Charli xcx
Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers
“Houdini,” Eminem
Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau & Anthony Saleh, video producers
“Fortnight,” Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer
Best Music Film
American Symphony, Jon Batiste
Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman & Joedan Okun, video producers
June (June Carter Cash)
Kristen Vaurio, video director; Dan Goodman, Brian Hunt, Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson & Kristen Vaurio, video producers
Kings From Queens, Run-DMC
Kirk Fraser, video director; William H. Masterson III, video producer
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple, Steven Van Zandt
Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher & Bill Teck, video producers
The Greatest Night in Pop (Various Artists)
Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie & Harriet Sternberg, video producers
Best Recording Package
The Avett Brothers, Scott Avett, Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)
Baker Hotel, Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)
BRAT, Charli XCX, Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)
F-1 Trillion, Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Bobby Greenleaf, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon, Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta & Austin Post, art directors (Post Malone)
Hounds of Love The Baskerville Edition, Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
Jug Band Millionaire, Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease, Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Half Living Things, Nick Azinas & Mike Hicks, art directors (Alpha Wolf)
Hounds of Love The Boxes of Lost at Sea, Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
In Utero, Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)
Mind Games, Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)
Unsuk Chin, Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)
We Blame Chicago, Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)
Best Album Notes
After Midnight, Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras)
The Carnegie Hall Concert, Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)
Centennial, Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)
John Culshaw – The Art Of The Producer – The Early Years 1948-55, Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)
SONtrack Original De La Película “Al Son De Beno,” Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
Centennial
Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard Martin, restoration engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band and Various Artists)
Diamonds and Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition
L. Londell McMillan, Charles F. Spicer, Jr. & Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood & Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers; Chris James, restoration engineer (Prince & The New Power Generation)
Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings
Tom Laskey, Shana L. Redmond, Susan Robeson & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)
Pepito y Paquito
Pepe De Lucía & Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer; Jesús Bola, restoration engineer (Pepe De Lucía And Paco De Lucía)
The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording – Super Deluxe Edition)
Mike Matessino & Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick & Mike Matessino, mastering engineers; Mike Matessino, restoration engineer (Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Algorithm
Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)
Cyan Blue
Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon & Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)
Deeper Well
Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder & Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)
Empathogen
Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller & Willow Smith, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (WILLOW)
i/o
Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)
Short n’ Sweet
Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Adams: Girls of the Golden West
Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Andres: The Blind Banister
Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev & Metropolis Ensemble)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit
Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Clear Voices in the Dark
Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard & Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Producer of the Year, Classical
Erica Brenner
• Biber: Mystery Sonatas (Alan Choo, Jeannette Sorrell & Apollo’s Fire)
• Handel: Israel in Egypt (Jeannette Sorrell, Apollo’s Singers & Apollo’s Fire)
• Mozart: Piano Sonatas, Vols. 5 & 6 (Orli Shaham)
• Songs for a Friend – A Tribute to Trumpeter Ryan Anthony (Various Artists)
• Sonic Alchemy (YuEun Kim, Mina Gajić & Coleman Itzkoff)
Christoph Franke
• Beethoven: The Complete Symphonies (Antonello Manacorda & Kammerakademie Potsdam)
• Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1, 5, 6 & 10 (Dénes Várjon & Antje Weithaas)
• Brahms, Viotti & Dvořák: Orchestral Works (Tanja Tetzlaff, Christian Tetzlaff, Paavo Järvi & Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin)
• Mozart: Sinigaglia (Noah Bendix-Balgley)
• Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 (Kirill Petrenko & Berliner Philharmoniker)
• The Vienna Recital (Yuja Wang)
Morten Lindberg
• Mor (Karen Haugom Olsen & Nidaros Domkor)
• Pax (Nina T. Karlsen, Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)
• Sommerro: Borders (Nick Davies & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
Dmitriy Lipay
• Adams: Girls of the Golden West (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
• Messiaen: Des Canyons Aux Étoiles… (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)
• Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina (Gustavo Dudamel, Gabriela Ortiz, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Elaine Martone
• Bartók: String Quartet No.3; Suite From ‘The Miraculous Mandarin’ (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)
• The Book of Spells (Merian Ensemble)
• Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)
• Divine Mischief (Julian Bliss, J. Eric Wilson & Baylor University Wind Ensemble)
• Joy! (John Morris Russell & Cincinnati Pops)
• Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)
• Schubert: The Complete Impromptus (Gerardo Teissonnière)
• Stranger at Home (Shachar Israel)
• Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra)
Dirk Sobotka
• American Dreams (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony)
• Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
• Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, ‘From The New World’; American Suite (Nathalie Stutzmann & Atlanta Symphony Orchestra)
• Radiance Untethered – The Choral Music of John Wykoff (Cameron F. Labarr & Missouri State University Chorale)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Avalon
Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; John Webber, immersive mastering engineer; Rhett Davies & Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)
Genius Loves Company
Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With Various Artists)
Henning Sommerro: Borders
Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
i/o (In-Side Mix)
Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel)
Pax
Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)
Best Instrumental Composition
“At Last,” Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)
“Communion,” Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)
“I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time,” André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)
“Remembrance,” Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck)
“Strands,” Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Baby Elephant Walk – Encore,” Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)
“Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)
“Rhapsody in Blue(Grass),” Béla Fleck, arranger (Béla Fleck Featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton)
“Rose Without the Thorns,” Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying Featuring säje & Tonality)
“Silent Night,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Alma,” Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)
“Always Come Back,” Matt Jones, John Legend & Sufjan Stevens, arrangers (John Legend)
“b i g f e e l i n g s,” Chris Greatti, Zach Tenorio & Willow, arrangers (WILLOW)
“Last Surprise (From Persona 5),” Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher)
“The Sound of Silence,” Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry feat. Sleeping at Last)
Best Orchestral Performance
“Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does the Spider Dance”
Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)
“Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major”
JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina”
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
“Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen”
Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
“Stravinsky: The Firebird”
Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
“Adams: Girls of the Golden West”
John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
“Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas”
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Moravec: The Shining”
Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)
“Puts: The Hours”
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O’Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Saariaho: Adriana Mater”
Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)
Best Choral Performance
“Clear Voices in the Dark”
Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
“A Dream So Bright – Choral Music of Jake Runestad”
Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)
“Handel: Israel In Egypt”
Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers)
“Ochre”
Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
“Sheehan: Akathist”
Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan & Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices & Trinity Youth Chorus)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles,” JACK Quartet
“Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97, ‘Archduke,’” Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax
“Cerrone: Beaufort Scales,” Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble
“Home,” Miró Quartet
“Rectangles and Circumstance,” Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Akiho: Longing,” Andy Akiho
“Bach: Goldberg Variations,” Víkingur Ólafsson
“Eastman: The Holy Presence of Joan D’Arc,” Seth Parker Woods, conductor
“Entourer,” Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)
“Perry: Concerto for Violin & Orchestra,” Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)
Beyond the Years – Unpublished Songs of Florence Price, Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
A Change Is Gonna Come, Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles
Bespoke Songs, Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña, Garrick Zoeter & Julian Schwarz)
Show Me the Way, Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist
Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder, Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d’Oro)
Best Classical Compendium
Akiho: BeLonging
Andy Akiho & Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon & Mark Dover, producers
American Counterpoints
Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode
JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer
Mythologies II
Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies & Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello”
Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)
“Coleman: Revelry”
Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)
“Lang: Composition as Explanation”
David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)
“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina”
Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
“Saariaho: Adriana Mater”
Kaija Saariaho, composer; Amin Maalouf, librettist (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra)
