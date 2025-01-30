Johnny Depp, Jude Law keep Heath Ledger's legacy alive

Heath Ledger is famous for playing 'Joker' in 'The Dark Knight'

Heath Ledger, who died due to accidental overdose of prescription medications on January 22, 2008, was already working on some projects prior to his demise.

Soon after his sudden death, the ventures he was working on were left in the middle.

For instance, Ledger was working on The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus before his death.

After he died, director Terry Gilliam feared that it might tank the project as the late Australian actor was playing a very significant character in the fantasy adventure.

This is when, Terry came up with the idea of recasting Heath’s role. Therefore, he took on-board three actors and close friends to The Dark Knight actor to portray the act with all having the same character.

Therefore, he first approached Johnny Depp to feature in the film, who happily agreed to do the role as he was quite a good friend of Ledger.

Later, the creator turned to Jude Law and Penguin star Colin Farrell to continue the late actor’s legacy in the movie. All happily agreed to do the movie.

Gilliam first thought to use CGI to supplement Heath’s appearance, but he ditched that idea himself and came up with another brilliant plan.

There is a scene in the 2009 movie where 'Tony' passes through the mirror and changes shape. The director felt he could infuse the three superstars in that part.

As the character passes through the mirror three times, therefore it seemed logical as well to use three different actors.

Surprisingly, Jude, Colin and Johnny all three gave quite wide ranging performances, reported Collider.