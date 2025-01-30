Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid’s rivalry 'heats up' ahead of showdown

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid’s "playful rivalry" heated up ahead of the Super Bowl 2025.

As the February 9 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles nears, the Cruel Summer singer and Hadid, 29, have been reportedly "teasing each other."

Undoubtedly, Swift, 34, would root for her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s teams, while the supermodel, who is dating Bradley Cooper, would cheer for the opposing team.

Notably, Cooper, 50, is a widely known, lifelong and die-hard fan of his hometown team, the Eagles.

Highlighting the burgeoning rivalry between the gal pals due to their respective partners, a source spilled the beans to Page Six, clarifying that it's all love among them.

"Things might get heated between Taylor and Gigi, but ultimately, it’s all love between them," they say.

Hadid, who shares a four-year-old daughter, Khai, with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, has become an Eagles fan since she started dating the Meatero star.

"[She] enjoys attending games with him," the source says of the mother of one, who was first linked with the Oscar nominee in October 2023.

It is pertinent to note that the upcoming game at the Ceasers Superdome in New Orleans will not be the first time for the teams to face off against each other.

The Chiefs and Eagles' last encounter was in the 2022 big game when the former team emerged victorious.