Andy Cohen can't escape weight of one big regret of life

Andy Cohen, famous talk show host who is known for his quick witty and candid style, recently shared that he feels really “guilty” for calling Heidi Montag “trash.”

The remark, which was made in the heat of the moment, has been weighing on him ever since it happened.

Cohen once slammed Montag back in 2011, dismissing any talk of her joining the Beverly Hills franchise. However, he even went so far and said that he'd "stab knives into his own eyes" than see her on the network.

And now, the Tv host is taking the accountability of his words after Montage’s husband, Spencer Pratt, brought them up.

On his radio show, Cohen shared: "I did apologise for this on 'Andy Cohen Live' several years ago.”

“I apologised, so what I will say also is that was mean. That was 14 years ago, and what I really don’t like about it is referring to her as trash,” he added.

He went on explaining, "I don’t like that at all, and I’m really sorry about that, so I apologise again, I guess.”

Andy Cohen then admitted that his comments would be considered completely unacceptable today but things were "different" back then.