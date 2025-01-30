Jennifer Lopez's secret matchmaker revealed after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez takes the help of Kim Kardashian to re-enter the dating scene and intend to do so together.

According to reports, the two powerful women are searching for ultra-wealthy, well-connected men who can advance their already successful jobs in addition to romance.

According to Marca, both have just ended high-profile relationships and are now concentrating on locating the ideal power couple experience.

Kim Kardashian, a 44-year-old reality star who is now a business magnate, has long since moved on from her tumultuous marriage to musician Kanye West.

In the meantime, Lopez, 55, and actor Ben Affleck have formally concluded their marriage, leaving them with their estimated $400 million wealth intact.

The two best friends are apparently looking to one another for support and a calculated strategy to finding love now that their previous relationships are over.

Sources claim that since the Atlas star's most recent breakup, Kim has been her rock.

"Kim has been a huge source of support for J.Lo ever since she split with Ben. She's been not only a shoulder to cry on but also a bona fide cheerleader and a fashion stylist, too," an insider shared with RadarOnline.

Over the past few months, Kim has actively contributed to Lopez's increased self-assurance and sense of style, strengthening their relationship.

"Kim has encouraged J.Lo to embrace a sexier look these past six months, and it's really helped her get her confidence back," the source added.

The SKIMS mogul has taken on the role of Lopez's personal matchmaker now that she is formally single, compiling a list of possible suitors that meet their extremely stringent requirements. The problem is that J. Lo has only consented to Kim's setup plans if they double date.

"J.Lo is all for it and has agreed to let Kim set her up-on the condition that they double date," the source confirmed.