Princess Beatrice’s baby daughter gets new royal title

Princess Beatrice, who is not a senior working royal in her uncle King Charles reign, welcomed her second child last week with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Buckingham Palace announced the arrival of the new bundle of joy, named Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, “who was born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla along with the other members of the royal family were delighted over the news, as per the statement.

Beatrice, who is a princess by birth retains the HRH title, which also put her second daughter in the line of succession for the British royal family. She is currently 11th in line to the throne, following behind three-year-old elder sister Sienna.

Meanwhile, Beatrice’s marriage to Edoardo also united two oldest royal families in Europe. Edo is actually an Italian count, which means that his children will also inherit a count or a countess title.

Baby Athena will be a nobile donna, according to Daily Mail report.

“Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation,” it stated. “He is a count, his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna.”

Royals are traditionally granted titles on their wedding day, however, Beatrice and her younger sister Eugenie kept their royal status but were not given titles when they married their respective husbands.