US woman refuses to board flight out of Pakistan despite 'failing in love'

KARACHI: Onijah Andrew Robinson, an American woman who traveled to Karachi for love, caused a scene at Jinnah International Airport on Wednesday as she refused to return home to the United States despite her failed relationship.

According to sources, Robinson became distraught when her partner, 19-year-old Nidal Memon, was unable to marry her after he failed to get his family's approval, Geo News reported.

She had arrived in Pakistan on October 11 after connecting with Memon through social media.

Robinson was left stranded when her visa expired but a non-governmental organisation provided financial support and a ticket for her return. However, when it was time to leave the country, she refused to board the flight home.

This also led to a 36-minute delay for Qatar Airways flight QR 611 to New York via Doha, according to the sources.

The sources said that she first declined immigration processing and later refused to board the aircraft.

Despite police and the Airport Security Force (ASF) escorting her to the departure lounge, she resisted boarding, citing various excuses. Security protocols prevented authorities from forcing her onto the plane.

After months of struggle in Karachi, Robinson had been handed over to airport police when her visa expired. She was also admitted to the airport emergency clinic due to flu and cold-related issues before her scheduled departure.