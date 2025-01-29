US woman refuses to board flight out of Pakistan despite 'failing in love'

KARACHI: Onijah Andrew Robinson, an American woman who traveled to Karachi for love, caused a scene at Jinnah International Airport on Wednesday as she refused to return home to the United States despite her failed relationship.
According to sources, Robinson became distraught when her partner, 19-year-old Nidal Memon, was unable to marry her after he failed to get his family's approval, Geo News reported.
She had arrived in Pakistan on October 11 after connecting with Memon through social media.
Robinson was left stranded when her visa expired but a non-governmental organisation provided financial support and a ticket for her return. However, when it was time to leave the country, she refused to board the flight home.
This also led to a 36-minute delay for Qatar Airways flight QR 611 to New York via Doha, according to the sources.
The sources said that she first declined immigration processing and later refused to board the aircraft.
Despite police and the Airport Security Force (ASF) escorting her to the departure lounge, she resisted boarding, citing various excuses. Security protocols prevented authorities from forcing her onto the plane.
After months of struggle in Karachi, Robinson had been handed over to airport police when her visa expired. She was also admitted to the airport emergency clinic due to flu and cold-related issues before her scheduled departure.
Journalist bodies organise protests in major cities, terming fresh amendments "controversial", "black law"
Negotiations would have moved forward, had judicial commissions been formed, says PTI chairman
Justice Mandokhail issues remarks during hearing of intra-court appeals against military trial
PTI founder displeased as to why there was no protest staged in PTI-ruled province over Bushra Bibi's arrest
Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 also adopted by upper house of parliament amid opposition's protest
NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq urges govt, PTI to return to dialogue; Ishaq Dar says it will be inappropriate to issue...