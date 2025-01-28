US woman’s romantic journey ends in heartbreak after Karachi lover's betrayal

Onijah Andrew Robinson, who travelled from New York after falling in love with a Karachi teen. — Reporter/File

KARACHI: A US woman, Onijah Andrew Robinson, found herself in a dire predicament in Pakistan after falling in love with a Karachi teenager.

The 33-year-old travelled from New York to Karachi, captivated by the promise of love, but was left stranded when the relationship fell apart.

According to sources, Robinson arrived in Karachi on October 11, 2024, on a tourist visa valid for 30 days. During her stay, Robinson's visa expired, and she overstayed, leaving her unable to exit the country.

Robinson had 'fallen in love' with 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon, a resident of Garden West, Karachi, after connecting with him on social media and travelled from New York to Pakistan with plans to marry him.

However, the teenager backed out of the marriage under pressure from his family, leaving Robinson stranded.

For seven days, she stayed at the airport, suffering from a cold and flu, eventually requiring treatment in the emergency clinic.

As Robinson did not hold a valid ticket for the US, she was not allowed to enter the airport premises by the Airport Security Force (ASF).

Local police intervened and sought assistance from the US Consulate. However, consulate officials reportedly did not respond to the situation.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, during a visit to the airport, learned about her plight and facilitated the issuance of a new visa and a ticket for her return. Robinson’s exit permit was issued by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), and arrangements were made for her to leave Pakistan.

Robinson's case highlights a growing trend of romances facilitated by social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Snapchat. In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed several instances where foreign women have traveled to the country to meet and marry their Pakistani partners.

In June 2023, 49-year-old Rosa from Mexico journeyed to Pakistan to marry 18-year-old Izaz Ali from Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The couple's relationship began on Facebook, blossoming into love over time.

Upon her arrival, Rosa embraced Islam, adopting the name Ayesha Bibi, and the two were wed in a traditional Pashtun ceremony. After their marriage, Ayesha returned to Mexico, with plans for Izaz to join her after completing his examinations.

Similarly, in November 2018, an American woman named Helena travelled to Sialkot, Pakistan, to marry 21-year-old Kashif, whom she had met on social media.

Their online friendship evolved into a romantic relationship, leading Helena to make the journey to Pakistan. Reports at the time indicated that she intended to convert to Islam before their marriage.

In July 2023, Anju, a 35-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, India, travelled to Upper Dir in KP to meet 29-year-old Nasrullah, whom she had befriended on Facebook. Anju decided to cross the border on a valid visa to be with Nasrullah.

Upon arrival, she embraced Islam, taking the name Fatima, and the couple married in a local court.