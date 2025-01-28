Prince Harry releases new video after King Charles honour to William

Prince Harry shared a delightful video message for the UK, owing to the ties still firmly connecting him to his home country.

The Duke of Sussex, who had left his senior royal position in 2020 alongside his wife Meghan Markle, is still patron to many of the charities including the WellChild Awards.

Harry was previously set to return to the UK for his trial against the UK publishers but that trip was cancelled after the Duke had decided on settling the case in milestone victory – earning an apology for his late mother Princess Diana.

In his message, harry urged the public in UK to join him “in recognising the amazing individuals who will be honoured at the 2025 WellChild Awards.”

The Duke has never missed a ceremony for the charity and he has been a patron since 2007.

The announcement came just days after King Charles had honoured his heir, Prince William, to carry out a major task in his place.

According to royal sources, the monarch has already been delegating tasks to William and Kate Middleton in order to prepare them for their future roles. The Palace officials have also been “quietly preparing” the Waleses for the upcoming role.

William and Kate marked an important event in London to mark Holocaust Day while Charles was visiting Poland for a similar poignant event.

While it is uncertain if Harry’s visit will finally have another meeting with his cancer-stricken father, however, reports suggests that family members have been reaching out to him following his case win.