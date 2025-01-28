Jennifer Lopez reveals why she chose ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ movie

Jennifer Lopez has recently revealed what made her chose upcoming movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, the Marry Me star shared the reason behind selecting this love-centred storyline.

JLo told the outlet that she had been waiting her whole life to do a real big MGM Hollywood musical and she “finally got to do it”.

Lopez believed the movie “serves as a powerful reminder that love heals all divides”.

“It's about two different people who come together and find the humanity in one another and fall in love,” said the 55-year-old.

The Unstoppable actress stated that this is for her something special and needed to be seen.

“We are all just human. It's an important movie in this way,” stated JLo.

When asked about Oscar buzz surrounding around her role in the movie, the Atlas actress noted, “Of course, I would love it to get the recognition that I believe it deserves.”

The comments about movie came after she ended a major chapter in her personal life. Nearly five months after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, the former couple reached a settlement agreement in their multi-million dollar divorce.

In the court documents shared via RadarOnline.com, JLo got to keep her green diamond engagement ring from Ben.

It further said that Ben “disclaims and waives all right, title, and interest in and to the following assets hereby confirmed and transferred” to JLo including “clothing, jewelry, and miscellaneous personal effects in her possession, custody or control”.