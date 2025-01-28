Kate Middleton shares emotional moment with 'old friend' on significant day

Kensington Palace released Prince William and Princess Kate's emotional message on a key date.

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in London.

Dressed in black attires, the future King and Queen appeared sombre in their first joint appearance of 2025.

The royal couple's office shared heartfelt photos from the event, featuring Kate and William gently greeting the survivors and their families.

Notably, the mother-of-three reunited with Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, who survived the Holocaust as children. Previously, Princess Kate took photos of the two esteemed figures at Kensington Palace in 2020.

The Palace official said, "It was so wonderful to see Holocaust survivors Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, who were photographed by The Princess with their grandchildren back in 2020."

"It is so important to come together, learn both from and about the past, and to take actions to make a better future for all."

Daily Mail reported that the Princess met Steven and said, "I want to give you a big cuddle."

"[It is] such a treat for me [to see] an old friend," Catherine told Yvonne.