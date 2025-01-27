Taylor Swift's NFL outfit sparks speculations among fans

Taylor Swift 'superstition' may have been the reason behind Kansas City Chiefs win

Taylor Swift sparked a wave of discussion online as she stepped out to the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills match.

The So High School crooner wore a black and gold Louis Vuitton jacquard knit jacket, paired with black pleated miniskirt and bold red tights.

Arrested by her ensemble, Swifties took to X (formerly Twitter) and theorised that popstar's "superstition" helped Kelce in scoring the Kansas City Chiefs spot in Super Bowl.

Many fans noticed her skirt matched the one she wore to last year’s AFC Championship game.

"Is she wearing the same pleated skirt as last year??? Superstitious queen," one fan on X wrote, comparing the two looks.

Another added, "Wait is this the same skirt from last arc champs??? Oh she's def superstitious."

"Even Taylor's a superstitious girl," someone else chimed in.

One more Swiftie echoed, "I feel like Taylor is superstitious like us and will wear her hair curly and similar if not same outfit from when they won last time."

After the Chief's major victory, The Alchemy singer made her way on to the field to celebrate with Kelce. The Lovebirds then shared a passionate kiss and walked back to the locker room holding hands.

Following the win, Swift is now expected to attend 2025 Grammy Awards where she is nominated for six awards including, Album of The Year.