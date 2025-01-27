Kate Middleton’s bold plans stirring chaos within Buckingham Palace walls

Kate Middleton, who has risen to the top as one of the most popular figures in the royal family, is seemingly causing some stiff within the palace walls.

The Princess of Wales is “quietly preparing” to ascend to the throne alongside Prince William as King Charles continues with cancer treatment while also keeping up with public duties.

Princess Kate, who underwent a nine-month long cancer battle herself, is slowly easing back in her royal role, but there are expectations for her to rise to the occasion. And it appears that Kate is ready to take charge.

As Charles is reportedly delegating more duties to William and Kate, the Princess has been urging the royal family to change some archaic ways – a major break from their 1000-year-old traditions.

Kate has been pushing the royal to cut back on the pomp and circumstance, and especially hold back on the big renovation projects lined up in the coming years.

Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, an anti-monarchist lobbying group had criticised the monarchy for callous expenses.

“All the money comes from the government, at a time when the government is not able to properly fund schools, hospitals, police, he told Town & Country. “It is scandalous. Not only should it not be going up at all, it should be going down.”

A Palace insider revealed that a lot of the cash from the government will be going into refurbishing Buckingham Palace. And since “seeing the royals flaunting their wealth is a huge turnoff,” Kate is taking stern plans.

The Princess “wants the family to tighten their belts and be more humble”, per the source.

“She also wants the family to get out there and be hands-on and approachable,” the insider continued, noting that Kate has been setting that example. However, not everyone is pleased by the idea including the notion to be more open to the public.

When Kate released the intimate family video sharing her health update in September last year, it caused quite a stir in the media. Some dubbed it as “astonishing in its intimacy” and “an audacious self-invasion of privacy.”

However, she is confident in her move and “wants to do more of that kind of sharing.”

So, King Charles has been supportive of Kate’s moves and now it remains to be seen if her new plans would also get a greenlight from the monarch, who has already been making big changes to the Palace.