Ryan Reynolds all praise for Hugh Jackman’s work ethic in Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds has recently admitted Hugh Jackman is his inspiration when it comes to work to work ethic.

The Deadpool star, who worked with Hugh for the first time on X-Men Origins: Wolverine, shared that he was the first major movie star he ever worked with 16 years ago.

Speaking at the Radio City Music Hall, New York, on Friday, Ryan recalled he was young and “impressionable” at the time.

“I was expecting going to this movie set with this guy right here, and I didn't know, I really didn't know what was gonna happen,” continued the 48-year-old.

The Green Lantern actor explained what he saw was just about the best thing anyone could possibly experience, especially “if you're working your way up in the industry”.

“I saw a movie star, a capital M movie star,” declared Ryan.

While gushing over Hugh, the Free Guy actor pointed out that he saw “this gentleman” right here walk around that set, and just like here, he knew every single person's name, even though he was making them up half the time.

“Hugh showed a kind of courtesy and gentleness and curiosity, and he put value into every single crew member that we were working with,” mentioned Ryan.

Calling Hugh his “gotcha for life,” the actor added, “I wanted to actually just say, I love this man, I care about this man. He is, he is genuinely the best human being I know. And I have 4 children!”

Meanwhile, Ryan’s appreciation for Hugh came amid ongoing legal battle surrounding his wife Blake Lively and It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.