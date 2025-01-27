‘Walk It Out’ rapper Unk’s cause of death revealed

DJ Unk died on Friday, January 24

DJ Unk’s cause of death is revealed days after he passed away at the age of 43.

His wife Sherkita Long-Platt told TMZ that the Walk It Out hitmaker breathed his last after falling into a cardiac arrest earlier this week.

Two days after announcing her spouse’s death, the wife confirmed to the news outlet that Unk, born Anthony Leonard Platt, died in his sleep on Friday, January 24.

Amid swirling rumours that her partner’s death is related to substance abuse, Sherkita cleared the air, saying her husband did not do drugs.

The new update came after she announced the heartbreaking news of Unk’s death on Friday, January 24, via a Facebook post.

"Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same," the brief post reads.

The wife signed off by saying, "I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER." At that time, she did not reveal the cause of the rapper’s demise.

After dropping his mid-2000s snap hit Walk It Out, Unk was shot to stardom. Released in 2006, the song was featured in his album Beat’n Down Yo Block! and went platinum.