Reese Witherspoon excites fans with first look of ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel

Reese Witherspoon thrilled Legally Blonde fandom with an exciting first look at the upcoming prequel series titled Elle.

On Wednesday, April 2, the Big Little Lies actress shared the official preview of the highly anticipated show on Instagram, offering a glimpse of Lexi Minetree as a young Elle Woods.

"Harvard was hard. High School was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production!" she captioned the post, which featured a photo of Minetree smiling while lounging on a bed and holding a phone receiver on one ear.

"Coudn’t be more excited to introduce you all to @leximinetree as Elle Wood [various hearts emoji]," the Oscar-winning actress added.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, expressing excitement for the series and joy at seeing the beloved blonde character back on screen.

This official first look comes after Witherspoon, 49, announced in February that Minetree had landed the role.

In a heartwarming video, she teased Minetree, faking serious expression before finally breaking the good news, saying, "We just wanted to tell you that you don’t have to audition anymore because you got the part. You’re Elle Woods!"

Minetree’s casting was followed by a May 2024 announcement by Prime Video about the prequel series alongside Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine.

According to a release, the prequel delves into "the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film."

Elle will follow Elle Woods (Minetree) through her high-school years, long before her time as the nation’s premier lawyer in pink.

Notably, Witherspoon will serve as an executive producer for the series alongside Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, Marc Platt, and creator Laura Kittrell.