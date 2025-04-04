Zoe Saldaña teases 'Avatar' sequel at CinemaCon

Zoe Saldaña previewed Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron's Avatar series, at CinemaCon on Thursday.

Saldaña, who plays Neytiri, introduced the new trailer, saying, "As Jim has said, this film is unlike anything audiences have ever seen and it's exactly what they want."

The trailer showcased the Windtraders, a peaceful, nomadic air-traveling clan, and the Ash People, who have forsaken their god.

The film promises emotional reunions and a complex central conflict, with the return of the military from Earth.

Saldaña's character Neytiri shares a family with Sam Worthington's Jake Sully, and the new movie picks up where The Way of Water left off.

Cameron, who was not present at CinemaCon, has stated that Fire and Ash "will actually be a little bit longer than movie two," which ran for three hours and 12 minutes.

The film brings back much of the cast from The Way of Water, as well as new additions Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, and more.

Saldaña's appearance at CinemaCon comes after her Academy Award win for Emilia Pérez.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to release on December 19.