Mel Gibson slated to get his guns back from the Justice Department

Mel Gibson gets gun owning rights restored

Mel Gibson is back in the spotlight—this time not for a film role, but for something a bit more unexpected, his right to own guns has officially been restored by the Justice Department.

Yes, the same Mel Gibson known for action flicks and historical dramas is now legally cleared to handle real-life firearms again, following a 2011 domestic violence conviction.

According to The New York Times, Attorney General Pam Bondi gave the green light, approving Gibson’s request alongside nine others.

While federal clearance is one thing, state laws still apply—Gibson lives in Nevada, where felons are restricted from owning guns. But since his conviction was classified as a misdemeanor, that particular roadblock may not stand in his way.

The move wasn’t without its share of behind-the-scenes drama.

The debate stirred up some serious tension within the Justice Department. In fact, it got so heated that the department’s own pardon attorney, Elizabeth G. Oyer, was fired by the Trump administration after voicing strong concerns about reinstating Gibson’s gun rights.

“Giving guns back to domestic abusers is a serious matter that, in my view, is not something that I could recommend lightly, because there are real consequences that flow from people who have a history of domestic violence being in possession of firearms,” she said at the time.

Now, before anyone assumes Oyer’s firing was a direct result of this case, a senior Justice Department official was quick to deny any connection.

Still, the timing raised more than a few eyebrows.

This decision comes on the heels of newly published Justice Department regulations allowing individuals with past criminal convictions to regain gun ownership—if they’ve “earned the chance,” that is.

In Gibson’s case, he had pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge for battering his former girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva, and was sentenced to 36 months of probation, community service, and counseling.

And if you thought this couldn’t get any more Hollywood, earlier this year Gibson was also named a “special ambassador” to Hollywood by President Trump—joining fellow stars Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone.

So, between ambassador gigs and his newly restored rights, Mel Gibson is definitely adding new chapters to an already headline-heavy career.